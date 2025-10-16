Celtic have been linked with a move for the Scotland international

Celtic have been tipped to make a move for Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn, with the club ‘exploring the possibility’ of signing of new number one, according to reports.

The 29-year-old stopper left Norwich City in the summer to sign for Nottingham Forest on a Bosman free transfer, but the appointment of former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has resulted in him dropping out of the matchday squad at the City Ground in recent weeks, and the 19-cap international is now viewed as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Starting both of Scotland’s vital World Cup qualifying wins over Greece and Belarus last week, Gunn is hoping he can continue to play a key role as Steve Clarke’s side looks to end their 28-year exile from the tournament. However, he is aware he must find regular game time in order to achieve his own World Cup aspirations, should the national team achieve qualification in next month’s final Group C games against Greece and Denmark.

Celtic number one Kasper Schmeichel is in the final year of his deal with the club, and was criticised for his performance in the recent 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League. According to reports, the 38-year-old is carefully considering his next steps as he enters the twilight of his career, and Gunn is now ‘eager’ to be his replacement.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims any move for a new goalkeeper is unlikely to come in the January transfer window, saying that Celtic ‘probably’ aren’t in the market for a new number one imminently, though the situation is ‘one to watch’ next summer as uncertainty continues to surround Schmeichel’s future.

Another player hoping to feature at next summer’s tournament, Celtic defender Auston Trusty, believes his move to Parkhead last summer has enhanced his chance of being included in Mauricio Pochettino's USA squad. The 27-year-old joined the Scottish champions in a £5million deal from Sheffield United last summer, and went on to feature heavily in Celtic’s Champions League campaign, while he also played a role in the club’s domestic double during his debut campaign in Glasgow.

“I’m performing at an extremely high level,” he told The Rondo Podcast. “Look at all my stats, look at all of the people I’m defending in the Champions League and now, the Europa League. I will do anything possible to be on that team, be a player of that magnitude, and be the guy for the United States.