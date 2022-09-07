Keira Walsh is set to complete a move to Barcelona (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

She was one of the stars of England’s European Championship glory and now Keira Walsh is set to make headlines again with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona for a world record fee.

The Manchester City midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the Women’s Super League (WSL) since her starting role in the Lionesses’ success and reports are now saying her move to Barcelona is complete and is simply pending announcement.

Now The Scotsman understands the City star has signed her contract at Barcelona, with personal terms reached between the club and player. An announcement is expected by 5pm when the Spanish transfer deadline closes.

There were rumours that Walsh had actually helped pay part of her transfer fee to join Barcelona, however, this is not believed to be true and instead it is understood that she instead could reduce her salary for the opening months of her contract in order help the Spanish club pay more of her contract upfront – while she will also forgo her loyalty bonus with Manchester City.

Yesterday, Walsh said: “My focus is on England right now, so I’m not really here to talk about what is going on club wise to be honest”, however, it appears a world record fee of around €400,000 has been agreed with Barcelona, meaning the 25-year-old midfielder will surpass the fee Chelsea paid for Pernille Harder’s services in 2020.

Recognised as one of the world’s best central midfielders, Walsh has been a key target for Barca, who are keen to strengthen having lost their Champions League crown to Lyon last season.

The move to Spain would also see Walsh link up with former Citizens team mate Lucy Bronze, who completed a move to the Primera División earlier in the summer.

Another of the Lionesses’ Euro stars, Georgia Stanway, also moved to the continent this summer when she joined Bayern Munich on a Bosman free transfer.

Named player of the match by UEFA in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 extra time final win over Germany, the Rochdale born defensive midfielder has made 118 appearances for City since making the move from Blackburn Rovers in 2014.