Georgia Stanway of England celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Delayed by over a year, anticipated Women’s Euro 2022 tournament has been well worth the wait for women’s football fans, as stadiums across England witness record score-lines and record attendances.

And no game has summed up the excitement that currently surrounds the tournament more than England Lionesses extra time victory over pre-tournament favourite Spain last night at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already dominated group A, Sarina Wiegman’s side put in a dogged display in front of a sold out crowd to take the game to extra time thanks to a 86th minute strike from Manchester United youngster Ella Toone.

However, the headlines were taken by 23-year-old England number 10 Georgia Stanway, after she blasted home one of the goals of the tournament early on in extra time to fire the host nation in the semi-final of Euro 2022.

It was reported that an astonishing 7.8 million viewers tuned into the game live, which a further 1.5 million caught the game via the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service. A sure fire sign that the Euros fever is gripping the nation and transforming those on the field into worldwide names overnight.

And while ‘Stanners’ career is already remarkable despite her tender years, there’s no doubt she is the talk of the Euros after last night’s wonder strike, here’s a detailed look at what she has achieved in her career so far, as she gets set to achieve worldwide stardom in the months to come.

Who does Georgia Stanway play for?

With the 23-year-old’s contract up at Women’s Super League giants Manchester City, Stanway completed a deal to Frauen-Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on a bosman free transfer.

She penned a three year contract with the German side, admitting she was looking forward to a new challenge after almost a decade with City.

Despite her lengthy spell in Manchester, Stanway was actually a product of Blackburn Rovers youth system and progressed through the youth ranks at Rovers Centre of Excellence.

Born in Barrow-on-Furness, it is reported she is a Newcastle United fan, and admirer of forward England forward Alan Shearer – who has rose to prominence with Blackburn Rovers himself.

Aged just 16, Stanway undoubted talented helped her break into the Rovers first team, where she flourished during the 2014/2015 season.

Stanway’s move to Manchester City

It didn’t take long for one of the women’s games most dominant forces began to recognise her value though, and after four years on the books of Blackburn Rovers, she was snapped up by an ambitious Manchester City side looking to make waves in England’s top tier just one season after making her senior debut.

She enjoyed an excellent first season under well respected boss Nick Cushing, picking up the club’s coveted ‘Rising Star’ award after playing a role in helping her new club to Champions League Qualification, before she played a vital role in City’s double-winning campaign the following season, scoring six goals in 11 appearances – including a first senior hat trick against Sunderland and the club’s Goal of the Season against Liverpool.

Stanway added to her trophy hall in 2017 with a Women’s FA Cup medal, and repeated the trick in the 2018–19 and 2019–20 season, while she also collected two winners medals for FA Women's League Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2022.

Georgia Stanway’s international record

The midfielder captained the England under-17 team to third at the 2016 Euros, qualifying for the World Cup. In 2018, Stanway played a pivotal role in England's 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign in France, scoring six times as England went on to finish third.

She won her first senior international cap on 8 November 2018, scoring in a 3-0 win over Austria at the BSFZ-Arena, before forming part of Phil Neville’s Lionesses World Cup 2019 squad, where she started once, and appeared off the bench a further three times.

She latterly formed part of Great Britain’s Olympic squad, where Team GB were knocked out in the quarter finals.