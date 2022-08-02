It was delayed by a year, but for women’s football fans, the Women’s European Championship was well worth the wait.

Beginning on July 6 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, the tournament ended in awe-inspiring fashion when Sarina Wiegman’s England Lionesses defeated Germany thanks to a late extra time strike from Chloe Kelly at a sold out Wembley Stadium.

Attendances record were broken, record scorelines took place and for a generation of young girls – and young boys – female athletes made a mark on the world’s most popular sport that cannot be denied. Thankfully, it appears women’s football will now never look back.

Off the field, it was memorable – however, on the field, it was packed full of talented individuals and outstanding performances.

But who do we think were the best players in each position across the tournament? Who shone brightest at a tournament of leading lights?

Here is The Scotsman’s Women’s Euros team of the tournament.

1. ‎Daphne Van Domselaar (Netherlands) Netherlands' goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar wasn't even first choice coming into the tournament, however, injuries allowed the 22-year-old Twente stopper a chance to shine. While her nation couldn't recapture their 2017 Euros winning form, the young goalkeeper did her very best to ensure they went as far as possible with some outstanding displays.

2. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) Germany's full back Giulia Gwinn covered more of the pitch than any other player at the tournament, and was a huge part of Germany's run to the final. There are a few who could have fitted the position, but the Bayern Munich defender were excellent throughout and deserves her place.

3. Leah Williamson (England) For the Lionesses, it was a perfect tournament, and they were led by example by skipper Leah Williamson throughout. Part of an outstanding defence that were only breached twice in the entire tournament, the Arsenal defender got her hands on the trophy and is a shoo-in for our team of the tournament.

4. Millie Bright (England) As the song goes - 'if they threw a brick at her, she would head it back' - and that just about sums up the Chelsea centre back's Euros. She was a colossus at the back for England, and produced her best ever form at a major tournament.