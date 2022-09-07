Keira Walsh is set to complete a move to Barcelona (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

She was one of the stars of England’s European Championship glory and now Keira Walsh is set to make headlines again with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona for a world record fee.

The Manchester City midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the Women’s Super League (WSL) since her starting role in the Lionesses’ success and reports are now saying her move to Barcelona is complete and is simply pending announcement.

Numerous outlets had claimed the City star was keen on the move since it was first mooted, with 90mins.com even citing an agreement with Walsh and her representatives over personal terms had been reached in principle.

And while yesterday, Walsh said: “My focus is on England right now, so I’m not really here to talk about what is going on club wise to be honest”, it appears a world record fee of €400,000 has been agreed with Barcelona, meaning the 25-year-old midfielder will surpass the €250,000 fee Chelsea paid for Pernille Harder’s services in 2020.

Recognised as one of the world’s best central midfielders, Walsh has been a key target for Barca, who are keen to strengthen having lost their Champions League crown to Lyon last season.

The move to Spain would also see Walsh link up with former Citizens team mate Lucy Bronze, who completed a move to the Primera División earlier in the summer.

Another of the Lionesses’ Euro stars, Georgia Stanway, also moved to the continent this summer when she joined Bayern Munich on a Bosman free transfer.

Named player of the match by UEFA in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 extra time final win over Germany, the Rochdale born defensive midfielder has made 118 appearances for City since making the move from Blackburn Rovers in 2014.