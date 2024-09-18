Ex-Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has come in for criticism following Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been branded a ‘3 out of 10’ head coach after seeing his Tottenham Hotspur side win just one of their first five games.

The 59-year-old head coach is under pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his side’s rocky start to the new English Premier League season continued at the weekend with a 1-0 defeat against North London rivals Arsenal, with the loss resulting in the Australian boss receiving strong criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A winner of five trophies during his two-year spell with Glasgow giants Celtic, the Australian took the reins at Spurs 16 months ago and led them to a fifth place finish in his debut campaign, however, they currently sit in a lowly 13th place after winning just one of their five opening games. The poor run of form has saw former midfielder Jamie O’Hara call out Postecoglou’s signings, branding one £50million star as ‘woeful’.

“I’m not sure what to think of his (Postecoglou) tactics at the moment because Tottenham look so soft and are conceding goals for fun,” O’Hara said. “The set-pieces are a disgrace both in attack and defence; he needs to work on that. I’d give Ange Postecoglou a 3/10 for the way he managed the game against Arsenal.

“Micky van de Ven was their best player, he was really good. I’d give him a 7/10 because they lost, but he’s too good for Spurs at the moment. Cristian Romero is another I’d give a 3/10 to, he got beaten by Gabriel for the goal and he seems to gift the opposition a goal every week. Brennan Johnson was the worst player, he is woeful. He was nowhere near good enough and he was hiding, but he never produces when he does get the ball. I’d give him a 2/10 as well. I look at it and think, have we brought in top players? Dominic Solanke, one good season at Bournemouth and we signed him for £60million.”