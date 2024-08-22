The Scottish Premiership is well and truly back following its summer break.
Celtic have made an extremely impressive start to the campaign, Rangers have been hugely underwhelming and Aberdeen have started like a train, having won all three of their opening games under new head coach Jimmy Thelin. It hasn’t been quite as successful in the capital though, with Hibs and Hearts picking up just one draw between them after a worrying start to the 24/25 season for both clubs.
With plenty of games to go though, clubs at the top and bottom of the table will be banking on their highest quality players, including a number of emerging youngsters, to produce the goods on the pitch in order to ignite their seasons.
A number of top youngsters are already showing promise across the league, with Rangers’ Connor Barron starting well in Glasgow, Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen bagging an injury time winner on his debut and young Celtic defender Matthew Anderson impressing on the Hoops’ tour of America. But which young players will be the ones to keep an eye on this year? Who are the most highly rated teenager stars, and which club has the most exciting prospects?
Using popular statistics site TransferMarkt, we look at the 30 best young players in the Scottish Premiership, aged 21 or oder, ranked in order of transfer value, from lowest to highest.