First Scottish Premiership sacking of season announced as defeats and red cards pile up
Craig Levein has been sacked by St Johnstone after just 10 months in charge following a disappointing start to the season.
The Perth side are languishing in tenth place in the William Hill Premiership after losing four of their opening five league fixtures with their only victory, a 3-0 success against 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, coming on matchday two.
The meek 2-0 surrender to Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday made it four consecutive defeats in all competitions with Saints having a man sent off for the third successive match and the fourth time this season overall.
The news of Levein's departure came less than two hours after he addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon where he gave an update on his future plans with no apparent indication of what was to follow.
American businessman Adam Webb bought the club from long-term owner Geoff Brown during the summer, installing Francis Smith as his new chief executive.
Levein, who turns 60 next month, was appointed by St Johnstone's previous owners in November last year at a time when the team was three points adrift at the bottom of the table. The former Hearts and Scotland boss kept the club in the top flight with a last day win at Motherwell ensuring Saints finished above Ross County on goal difference to avoid a relegation play-off.
However, the poor start the current campaign - which included a 3-2 defeat to League One side Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup group stages - has left the new regime deciding a change is required.
A club statement read: "The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein.
"The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park. A further update will follow in due course."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.