How to watch Dundee United v Hibs

Hibs will aim to extend their impressive 13-game unbeaten run and leapfrog Dundee United into the top four of the Scottish Premiership as the sides clash at Tannadice this evening.

David Gray’s team enter the game on the back of a hugely impressive victory 2-1 victory over reigning champions Celtic, though Dundee United’s confidence has also been handed a boost after a narrow 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Saturday saw them move just one point behind Aberdeen in the race for third spot in the Scottish Premiership.

The third clash between the sides this season, Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United are unbeaten against the Hibees so far, having won 3-2 at Tannadice earlier in the campaign, while they also secured a last minute 1-1 draw at Easter Road in November.

Just three points separate the sides in fourth and fifth ahead of the game, with both teams knowing a midweek victory would put them in a strong position to secure a top six finish ahead of the upcoming split, where the battle for third is sure to be intense heading into the final throes of the campaign. But who will come out on the top?

Looking to catch every minute of the game at Tannadice? Here’s everything you need to know including how to watch and all the latest team news:

Hibs claimed a 2-1 win over Celtic at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Dundee United vs Hibs match details

Dundee United host Hibs tonight, Wednesday 29 February at Tannadice, Dundee. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Dundee United vs Hibs TV channel

The game has not been chosen for live TV broadcast, and is not available to watch on television this evening.

Dundee United vs Hibs live stream

If you’re still hoping to to catch all the action live via your laptop, mobile or tablet, then they are several streaming options. For those living outside of the UK and Ireland, the match will be broadcast via HibsTV for Global members only (international subscribers). Subscribers based in the UK & Ireland will have the option listen along to live audio only on HibsTV.

The game is also available to be streamed live via Dundee United’s website, for subscribers outside of the UK and Ireland via this link here.

Dundee United vs Hibs highlights

Full highlights of tonight’s game - and the other Scottish Premiership fixtures - will be available on BBC Scotland programme Sportscene at 10.40pm this evening.

Dundee United vs Hibs referee and VAR

Tonight’s man in the middle is David Dickinson, who will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Paul O’Neil, with Matthew MacDermid on VAR duties. He is assisted by Graeme Leslie.

Dundee United vs Hibs team news

The home side will be without the services of long-term injury victim Craig Sibbald, who continues to be sidelined with a groin injury he picked up in October. Ross Docherty is also a doubt for Goodwin’s side after being forced off in the first-half of the win over Motherwell, meaning loanee Luca Stephenson could return to the starting XI.