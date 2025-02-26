Celtic’s transfer business during both the summer and winter window was some of their most intriguing yet, with record breaking deals and major departures at the forefront.

A full 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the additions of Arne Engels, Jota and Adam Idah have so far proven sound additions, with Brendan Rodgers’ side suffering just two domestic defeats all season. With the Scottish League Cup already in the bag, Celtic are favourites to complete yet another domestic treble under Rodgers.

There’s been clear progress in Europe too, with a strong run in the Champions League only halted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who Celtic pushed into the final seconds of their last 16 playoff.

That said, despite the team’s on field success, the 2024/25 campaign has resulted in several fan favourites moving onto pastures new, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley becoming big name departures in both windows, much to the dismay of the Celtic Park faithful.

It wasn’t just Furuhashi and O’Riley that departed though, with fringe players such as Odin Thiago Holm, Benjamin Siegrist and Stephen Welsh all making moves away from the east end of Glasgow throughout the campaign.

But how have each of Celtic’s 20 departing players fared for their new clubs so far this season?

Liam Shaw - Fleetwood Town The former Celtic youngster struggled for game time at Celtic and was allowed to join Fleetwood for free. An impressive three month spell in EFL League Two saw him snapped up in January by Northampton Town. He has flourished further with the EFL League One side, scoring two goals in his first eight games with the Cobblers.

Daniel Kelly - Millwall The Scotland under-21 international rejected a new deal with Celtic in order to gain regular first team football at Millwall in the summer. He's yet to start a league game for the Lions though, playing just 18 minutes of EFL Championship action since his move.

Bosun Lawal - Stoke City The Potters opted to pay a reported £2million for the midfielder in the summer, though injury has curtailed his progress. Forced to wait until December to make his debut for the club, he has played just 24 minutes of league football. He's had three different managers already this season, playing under Steven Schumacher, Narcis Pelach and Mark Robins, with Stoke opting to twice sack their manager in the last seven months.