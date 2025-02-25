Irish midfielder to leave Aberdeen for Easter Road

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have announced that Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has agreed a pre-contract deal with the Easter Road outfit.

McGrath’s current deal at Pittodrie expires at the end of the season and Hibs revealed on Tuesday morning that the Republic of Ireland internationalist will sign a four-and-a-half year contract with them in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath has not featured for Aberdeen since January 12 due to a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old joined the Dons in 2023 and has scored 13 league goals across two campaigns in the north-east.

Jamie McGrath will leave Aberdeen for Hibs at the end of the season. | SNS Group

Hibs have long been admirers of McGrath and tried to sign him from St Mirren under Jack Ross in September 2021, only for the deal to fall apart right at the last minute due to paperwork delays. Four years later, though, Hibs finally have their man.

Hibs head coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie. He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time. He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third.

“It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room. We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We have been working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window, to ensure we bring the best possible players into the Football Club.

“Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club.

“The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional.

“We look forward to welcoming The McGrath family to Leith and hope that Jamie has a long and successful career in a Hibs strip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen released a statement shortly after Hibs saying that while the player was open to staying at Pittodrie, they were not prepared to offer him such a long deal.

Jamie McGrath has been capped 13 times by Republic of Ireland. | Getty Images

“Jamie McGrath will leave Aberdeen at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract,” Aberdeen wrote on social media. “We were informed by fellow Premiership side Hibernian that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Edinburgh club.

“Both Jamie, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and his representative made it clear he was happy at Pittodrie, and was keen to stay, but we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension.

“Everyone at Aberdeen FC respects Jamie’s decision to look elsewhere, thanks him for his time at the club and wishes him all the best for his future career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 13 times by Republic of Ireland, McGrath started his career at St Patricks in his homeland before moving to Dundalk, where his form caught the eye of St Mirren in 2019. He spent three seasons in Paisley before moving on to Wigan.