Hibs owner breaks silence on finances

Hibs owner Ian Gordon has reaffirmed that he will foot the bill for Hibs’ £7.2 million loss in their latest accounts and that family remain committed to the Easter Road club.

Gordon has vowed to underwrite the amount and while the club expect to make another loss in their next accounts in February 2026, the American is convinced that the Premiership side are on the right path to success.

Speaking after Hibs’ annual general meeting on Tuesday night at Easter Road, Gordon addressed the finances and said: “It'll be covered, and you'll see there's a current loan, but by June 30th that'll be converted. The club will be in a very healthy position, debt-free minus the COVID-19 loan from the government, but going into the summer we're feeling very positive about where we are financially and as a club.”

Ian Gordon speaks to the media after the club's AGM. | SNS Group

Asked by the media to confirm that the £7.2m will be written off, Gordon replied: “Yes, correct. We've made donations of that size in the past, so it's something that shows our family's commitment and our drive. Now we're so excited with the partnership with Black Knight that we're more committed than ever to continuing to move forward.

“This is just a donation.

“We knew we were heading in that direction. Our family was fully committed, along with Black Knight, to making the investment as we did into the North Stand and completing the floodlights. So that's £3 million investment into that space, and then obviously what was touched upon was the one million legal thing we have currently going. So yes, it's a big number, but we have sporting ambitions that we're trying to chase, but we also obviously know we wanted to make the investment into the CapEx side of the business.”

Queried on whether the goal is for Hibs to become self-sufficient, the 34-year-old continued: “Yes, I think that would always be the goal, but we're also well aware we're in the football industry and we know the revenues associated with Scottish football aren't the highest. We know the situation, we're accepting of it, but obviously we want to improve that financial position.

Ian Gordon speaks alongside Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko. | SNS Group

“I think as I laid out tonight and the interviews I've done in September and around Christmas time, we know mistakes have been made. But we've learned so many lessons along that way, with the guidance of someone like Tim [Bezbatchenko, Black Knight president] to help mentor me, but also help us make better decisions moving forward. I think we're in a really good spot.”