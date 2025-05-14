What channel is St Mirren v Hibs? TV and live stream details plus team news, referee and VAR
High-flying Hibs will look to cement third place in the William Hill Premiership when they visit St Mirren in the penultimate fixture card of the season on Wednesday night.
David Gray’s side are currently three points ahead of Aberdeen with two matches remaining in the race to finish third which carries the potential prize of European league phase football next season, providing the Dons lose the Scottish Cup final to Celtic later this month.
The 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday was only Hibssecond loss in the league since November with a 17-match unbeaten run taking them from last place into their current lofty position. The Leith outfit are now on the cusp of securing third place, which will be all but guaranteed if they defeat St Mirren in Paisley, or if Aberdeen lose to Celtic at Pittodrie, due to Hibs’ vastly superior goal difference of +12 compared to Jimmy Thelin’s side, who are on minus eight.
A Hibs draw or defeat, combined with an Aberdeen victory, would see the battle for third place go to a final showdown on Saturday, where Hibs host Rangers and the Dons travel to Dundee United.
St Mirren v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership fixture between St Mirren and Hibs takes place at the SMiSA Stadium, Paisley on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.
St Mirren v Hibs TV channel
The match has not been selected for live television broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.
St Mirren v Hibs live stream
The match will be shown live in the UK on St Mirren TV. A pay-per-view live stream is available to purchase here for £12.50.
St Mirren v Hibs team news
St Mirren captain Mark O’Hara will have a late fitness test, while Owen Oseni remains unavailable. Hibs pair Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov (both groin) are still out but Kwon Hyeok-kyu is available to return.
Chris Graham is the match referee with Don Robertson on VAR duty.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.