Celtic match best total under Rodgers - two games remain to overtake Lisbon Lions

Back on home soil for the first time since being crowned Premiership champions, Celtic put on a show in front of their adoring faithful to demonstrate just why they are streets ahead of the rest in Scottish football.

Not even the concession of a surprise opening goal to third place-hunting Hibs could derail them. Brendan Rodgers' side recovered smartly from Martin Boyle's 25th-minute strike to post three goals without reply in a convincing 3-1 win.

With the title in the bag, Celtic's big chase now for the remainder of the league campaign is goals. Jock Stein's Lisbon Lions of 1966/67 hold the record of 111 across 34 games and Celtic now sit on 106 with two matches against Aberdeen and St Mirren remaining. They matched their greatest total here under Rodgers in the invincible 2016/17 campaign. The Dons and Buddies have been warned.

Celtic's impressive midfielder Reo Hatate scored in the 3-1 win over Hibs. | SNS Group

Rodgers spoke pre-match of his desire for goals and will no doubt be pleased with the way they performed. Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Reo Hatate were on the scoresheet, although it could have been more. Idah, in particular, wasted some good chances in the opening period.

Hibs arrived at a venue they have not won at since 2010 very much with something to play for. Three points clear of Aberdeen in the race for third, they will hope that Jimmy Thelin's men drop points at Ibrox against Rangers on Sunday so they go into the final two gameweeks with the healthiest advantage possible. Their goal-difference superiority over the Dons is still 16, as good as a point at this stage. St Mirren away and then Rangers at home is up next for them. Regardless of events in Govan, it is in their hands.

Hibs wear black armbands for Sir Tom Farmer

Wearing black armbands to mark the death of the club's former owner Sir Tom Farmer, Hibs were penned back from the off by a hungry Celtic side. Rodgers plans to rotate his squad ahead of the Scottish Cup final on May 24 against Aberdeen and but he afforded Hibs plenty of respect by naming a very strong team against one of the few foes to have beaten them this term. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel returned from a shoulder injury to make his first appearance since March 16 and Auston Trusty came in for Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-half - his first appearance since the 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone more than a month ago.

Trusty was slightly culpable for Hibs' opener when he failed to control a benign Josh Campbell shot in his own penalty box. The ball squirted out to Boyle and he finished coolly, making up for a miss a few minutes earlier when Schmeichel made himself big to save from close range.

Martin Boyle opened the scoring for Hibs at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Rodgers would have rued the concession given Celtic could have been two goals ahead had Idah shown more composure when teed up by Daizen Maeda twice in the opening 14 minutes. Nevertheless, they never strayed from their mission, patiently probing away at Hibs, confident they would reply soon enough.

It took until 41 minutes for Hibs keeper Jordan Smith to be breached. Idah played his part, occupying defender Rocky Bushiri, which allowed Kuhn to sprint on to Tony Ralston's clipped ball, chip it past the onrushing keeper and finish into an empty net. Groggy Hibs needed to hang on to parity until half time but right on 45 minutes, Idah collected a Kuhn ball from close range and finished emphatically.

Impressive Hatate settles matters for Celtic

Hibs fashioned some half-chances from corners at the start of the second half but Celtic put matters out of reach on 58 minutes when the impressive Hatate swept the ball home with a first-time finish from the edge of the penalty box. Even with more than half-an-hour remaining, there was a feeling that Celtic were far more likely to add to their tally than Hibs reduce the arrears.

Rodgers made a flurry of substitutes - 17-year-old midfielder Sean McCardle made his debut - and there was a big cheer for James Forrest, with the veteran forward still searching for his first goal of the season. Alas, his only chance to break his duck would not have counted anyway due to offside.

Celtic teenager Sean McArdle comes on for his debut. | SNS Group

Pittodrie awaits for Celtic on Wednesday night in a Scottish Cup dress rehearsal, with Rodgers promising to rotate his squad. Hibs will hope that they are in as voracious mood against Aberdeen as they chase down six goals in two games to break the record, with Gray's men themselves back in the west to take on an in-form St Mirren team that has fifth-placed Dundee United in its sights following their 2-0 win at Tannadice.