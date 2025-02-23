Hibs star ends 10-month wait and explains Celtic shirt sway despite unhappy kit man

Striker delighted to start and aims to grasp chance after strong showing against champions

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Hibs collectively, defeating Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road and preserving their 13-game unbeaten run was massive - but on an individual level, it was a special day for Kieron Bowie.

The 22-year-old striker was Hibs’ marquee summer signing from Fulham Athletic, yet he only made four appearances - all from the bench - before he tore his hamstring on international duty for Scotland Under-21s. It had been a long time coming, but Bowie finally made it into a Hibs starting XI against Celtic and caused the champions problems before understandably running out of gas just after the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie had not started a league match for ten months, and his last full 90 minutes came back on April 20, 2024 for Northampton Town against Exeter City. The ex-Raith kid has experienced plenty of injury woe in his short career, but is now ready to fire Hibs into the top six and beyond.

Kieron Bowie (centre) helped Hibs claim a 2-1 win over Celtic at Easter Road. | SNS Group

“I feel physically knackered,” an honest Bowie said afterwards. “Emotionally? It feels so good. I didn't know how it would feel. I'm so happy, but I'm also sad because it's been 10 months since my last club start. It's been a long road, and this is what we’ve been working towards.

“I'm glad to play my part against Celtic. To get an opportunity, not just to start, but an opportunity to win a game like this. Yeah, it was almost a psychological thing, waiting so long. I spoke to the gaffer a few weeks ago and he was asking me, obviously physically I was ready to start, but psychologically, whether I was ready or not. I just said: ‘Definitely, I'm ready for my chance.’ Now I just need to take it and try and cement my place in the team.”

Bowie’s physical battle with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty will no doubt have curried favour with current Hibs head coach David Gray. He is the sort of all-action striker who occupies any centre-halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The physical thing is part of my game, definitely,” Bowie continued. “I like to think I can do a lot of technical stuff but then also I can put defenders under a bit of pressure and then the lads can play off me.”

Even despite his battle with the American duo, he was grateful to get another moment. “I got Cameron Carter Vickers’ shirt,” Bowie revealed. “I don’t know if he wanted mine – but I was getting his!

Kieron Bowie swapped his Hibs shirt with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers afterwards. | SNS Group

“I didn’t really make a beeline for him, I just thought I should get someone's shirt. I asked him and he said yeah but you need to give me yours. I'm not sure Pedro, our kit man, was happy but that's alright. I'm sure he'll be fine.”

Next up for Hibs against Dundee United away on Wednesday before an Edinburgh derby with Hearts on Sunday. Sitting fifth in the Premiership and still in the Scottish Cup, they are well-placed for a strong end to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad