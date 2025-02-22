Magnificent Hibs show Bayern Munich how it's done as Celtic knocked off their perch

Campbell at double as Hibs claim Champions League scalp

Few Hibs victories over Celtic will have tasted sweeter than this.

Bring on the Bayern might be the chant down Leith Walk on Saturday night after Hibs succeeded where the Bundesliga leaders failed to knock Brendan Rodgers' side off their perch.

This was not only a well-deserved 2-1 win over the Scottish champions elect. It was also the scalp of a Celtic side who just four days earlier had gone toe-to-toe with one of Europe's elite.

Josh Campbell was the home hero with two brilliantly-taken goals while Rocky Bushiri ran him close for man of the match with another standout display at the back before succumbing to injury. Kieron Bowie also impressed on his belated first start since his summer move from Fulham after overcoming hamstring issues.

Hibs' two-goal hero Josh Campbell leads the celebrations at full time after the 2-1 win over Celtic at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

To put the result into perspective, this was only Hibs' second win over Celtic in 25 attempts.

It came down to millimetres in the end with Celtic denied a late equaliser when VAR ruled that the ball had gone fractionally over the byline before Alistair Johnston crossed for Daizen Maeda to score what would have been his second of the match, the Japanese having pulled one back for the visitors earlier in the second half.

It was a break Hibs more than deserved for what will go down as their best performance under David Gray. The head coach deserves huge credit for turning the season around. Only a few months ago the mood around Easter Road was toxic as Hibs toiled at the foot of the table with question marks over mentality.

Gray has addressed those issues while also turning what had been the weakest part of Hibs' team - the defence - into arguably the strongest which is testament to the work being put in on the training ground.

His name rang around the stadium more than once during the game while the roar on the full-time whistle followed by a belting rendition of Sunshine on Leith - reserved only for special moments - told you how much this meant.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores to make it 2-1. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic have done remarkably well not to let their Champions League campaign affect their domestic form, but the mental toll of their Munich heartbreak, and the relatively short turnaround, made them particularly vulnerable.

However, take nothing away from this magnificent performance from Hibs, who are now 13 unbeaten and with eyes now firmly set on a third place finish. It will also provide them with a shot of belief ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park in two weeks' time for what will be the fifth meeting of the sides this season.

Brendan Rodgers made only three changes from the side that started at the Allianz Arena but the trio of incomers - Greg Taylor, Adam Idah and Luke McCowan - were all withdrawn at half-time as the Celtic boss reverted to his Munich starters.

By then Hibs were already two goals up. It took Bayern 94 minutes to breach Kasper Schmeichel's goal but Hibs needed just 100 seconds as they carved the Celtic rearguard open with ease. Auston Trusty was caught well out of position as Nectar Triantis slipped a pass into the area where the wandering centre-back should have been and Campbell had time and space to pick his spot past Schmeichel.

Josh Campbell picks his spot to Hibs 1-0 up against Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic crept back into the game but Hibs were not simply sitting on their lead and they forged several promising attacks culminating in a second goal in first-half stoppage time. Martin Boyle crossed for Campbell to nod home off the inside of the post and although the flag went up for offside, it only delayed home celebrations as VAR confirmed that Trusty had played the midfielder onside and Hibs were two up.

Rodgers made his triple change at the break - bringing Reo Hatate, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jota on - and Celtic started the second half with more intent. The breakthrough arrived on 68 minutes when Hatate scuffed a shot towards goal that goalkeeper Jordan Smith should have gathered but hesitated allowing Maeda to nick in and toe-poke the ball over the line.

A dramatic sequence of events saw Hibs claim a penalty when substitute Mykola Kuharevich went down in the box before Jota sped up the other end with a lightning run taking him from the halfway line into the box and past goalkeeper Smith only for Bushiri to block heroically on the line before hobbling off.