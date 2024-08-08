Why Kieron Bowie signing is a coup for Hibs - 'Roy of the Rovers' rise, promotion winner, Scotland prospects

Hibs land player nicknamed Ziggy who has a hint of Stardust

Of all the signings made by Hibs so far this summer, Kieron Bowie promises to be the most intriguing. The third new arrival of the week following the additions of Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden, the 21-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, is a player of undoubted potential.

Hibs have been criticised for their recruitment in recent years with accusations of too many project signings and not enough ready-made first team players. But Bowie does not fall into that category. He may not have made any senior appearances for Fulham in the four years since his move from Raith Rovers, but this is not a youngster who arrives at Easter Road lacking in first-team experience. Bowie has already played 124 matches, and scored 24 goals, for Raith and Northampton Town, where he spent the last two seasons on loan and was part of a promotion-winning side.

His record in the youth ranks at Fulham also catches the eye with 15 goals in 20 games in the under-18 Premier League followed by five goals and three assists in 19 games at U23 Premier League level. Anyone who watches the Scotland Under-21s will also be aware of Bowie's talents. He has four goals in nine caps and outshone Ben Doak with a dazzling double in a 3-1 win over Hungary last year. His status as one of the nation's most exciting prospects is evident in the competition Hibs faced from the likes of Barnsley, QPR, Wrexham, Northampton and Wigan Athletic to sign him. A desire to return to Scotland to be closer to his family helped swing things in the Easter Road side's favour.

Bowie broke into the Raith first team at the age of 16 while still a pupil at Kirkcaldy High School, with former rector, Derek Allan, describing him as "a cracking lad with a tremendous attitude." As someone who was in attendance at Stark’s Park the day he made his debut off the bench in a 4-1 win over Montrose in February 2019, it was immediately clear that the player nicknamed Ziggy – fans of David Bowie should quickly work that one out – could hold his own at senior level.

Quick, strong, athletic, tenacious – he already had the raw elements required to meet the physical challenges of Scottish football. It soon became apparent that he also possessed the required quality with a level of skill and composure beyond his years. His first start quickly followed, then a new contract, his first goal, and before long, Bowie was an established first-team regular for John McGlynn's side by the age of 17. “It’s a bit like Roy of the Rovers stuff, and he’s playing to a very high standard," McGlynn said at the time. “When he comes off the park he’s left nothing on it and that’s the best thing you can have as a manager."

Even opposition managers were impressed. After watching Bowie tear his Glenavon defence apart in a Challenge Cup tie in October 2019, player-manager Gary Hamilton said: "I was very impressed with the number 22, the 17-year-old kid. I don't think he'll be here too much longer if he keeps playing like that."

Those words proved prophetic as just four months later, Bowie was sold to Fulham for an initial £150,000 with add-ons including 20 per cent of any future transfer fee, which Raith will now recoup with Hibs understood to be paying £600,000 to secure his services on a four-year contract.

As part of the deal that took him to Craven Cottage, Bowie remained at Raith for the rest of the 2019-20 season – which was ultimately curtailed due to Covid – before leaving having scored 10 times in 35 appearances. Rovers were top of League One when lockdown hit, and were subsequently awarded the title, securing Bowie a league winner's medal in his first season as a full-time footballer. His first two years at Fulham brought an end to first-team football as he was thrust into the Cottagers youth system where he flourished on the pitch despite admitting to struggling with homesickness off it. It would be two years before Bowie would play another first-team fixture which came with a loan move to Northampton for the 2022-23 season.

The now 19-year-old would go on to make a significant contribution to a promotion-winning campaign, playing 37 times and contributing five goals and three assists as the Cobblers finished second in League Two. Bowie impressed so much that Northampton secured another loan for him last season and he picked up where he left off with nine goals and six assists in 44 appearances helping secure a mid-table finish in England's third tier. Ten yellow cards and one red also point to a player who is not afraid to get stuck in. Northampton manager Jon Brady described Bowie as "exceptional" and a "manager's dream" as he paid tribute to the youngster's contribution ahead of his departure at the end of the last season.

Now approaching his 22nd birthday next month, Bowie is arguably entering the most important chapter of his career. His talent and potential has been recognised by Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay and head coach David Gray and it will now be up to the player himself and the Easter Road coaching staff to ensure that the next steps are taken. If Hibs can unlock his potential as a future Scotland international, then this could prove to be a real signing coup for the club and one that they could profit from in the coming years, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

On Bowie’s signing, Gray said: "Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the club. He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league. Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”

