Four ties all set for live TV coverage

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final match dates, kick-off times and TV selections have been confirmed by the Scottish Football Association.

All four matches will be broadcast live across Premier Sports and BBC Scotland across four separate days with a place in the semi-finals at Hampden Park up for grabs.

The last eight action gets underway on the evening of Friday, March 7, when Hearts host Dundee at Tynecastle Park in a 7.45pm kick-off live on Premier Sports. Hearts required a penalty shoot-out to make it past St Mirren in the last 16 having earlier defeated Brechin City in round four, while Dundee knocked out derby rivals Dundee United before putting four past Airdrieonians.

The 2024-25 Scottish Cup quarter-final details have been confirmed. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Queen's Park then takes centre-stage on Saturday, March 8, with the match at Pittodrie Stadium kicking off at 12.30pm live on BBC One Scotland as the Championship side aim to replicate their historic giant-killing act after knocking out Rangers with a 1-0 win at Ibrox in the previous round. The Dons could reach Hampden without having faced a top flight side with Elgin City and Dunfermline dispatched in previous rounds.

Cup holders Celtic are in action the following day, on Sunday, March 9, when they welcome Hibs to Celtic Park for a 3pm kick-off, live on Premier Sports. Brendan Rodgers' side, having already knocked out Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers, are bidding to win the trophy for a third successive year while Hibs, who overcame Clydebank and Ayr United in the previous rounds, are hoping for a repeat of their historic 2016 success.

The quarter-finals then conclude on the evening of Monday, March 10, when Championship side Livingston welcome 2021 cup winners St Johnstone to the Home of the Set Fare Arena for a 7.45pm kick-off live on BBC Scotland. Livingston have beaten Brora Rangers, Ross County and Cove Rangers en route to the last eight while Saints made it past Motherwell and Hamilton.