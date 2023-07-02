Elias Melkersen has described a difficult six months in Dutch football as a learning period but now that he has returned to Hibs, the Norwegian youngster is ready to really ramp up his football education.

A year after signing for the Leith club back in January 2022, the striker set off in search of more regular first team action. But the loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam did not go as planned as game time in the top flight was limited to a meagre nine minutes, with late sub appearances against Cambuur and Utrecht. He also made three appearances for the club’s Under-21s, who operate in the second tier.

But, if that proved a disappointing period, it has seen him arrive back in the Scottish capital hungrier than ever to prove himself. And, he believes he will be able to do that with the likes of new signing Adam Le Fondre offering guidance. The pair played the first 45 minutes of Hibs’ opening pre-season friendly, against FC Edinburgh, and the influence of the 36-year-old former EPL, and A-League goalscorer on the 20-year-old Norwegian age-group international was clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at his career, he has scored a lot of goals and although it is still early, already I have developed a good relationship with him,” said Melkersen. “We have already talked a lot about how to play the game as a striker and listening to him and being able to ask him questions will benefit me a lot, I am sure.”

Hibs' Elias Melkersen heads home his team's first goal in their 4-2 pre-season victory over FC Edinburgh. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Playing their first match together on Saturday, the communication was already decent and the pair were both involved in the goal which brought Hibs back into the match after the League One side had established an early 2-0 lead thanks former Hibees Innes Murray and Ryan Shanley. It was Le Fondre who had the initial shot, diverting a ball into the middle up onto the bar, but Melkersen was alert and nodded home the rebound.

“I think you always have to listen to the players who are older than you and players who have experience,” continued the Norwegian. “They know more than you so that is why I said I am being like a sponge, I am trying to soak everything in. I am still a young player. I am just 20 so there are a lot more years to come and I want to get better. That is why I must listen to other people and have a positive attitude.”

That positive attitude was vital throughout last term. Just one goal in 17 outings for Hibs before he headed out on loan, he failed to add to that tally during his very limited game time in Rotterdam. Many youngsters would be left feeling disillusioned and struggling with dented confidence but Melkersen has remained pragmatic.

“I don’t regret anything I do in my life, so, no, I don’t regret going,” said the player who managed just one week of official holiday time visiting family and friends back home in Norway between the end of the Dutch campaign, international U-21 commitments, and his arrival back at East Mains for pre-season. “I still believe I have developed as a player but also as a person. I think that if you have an open mind and a positive attitude then you can learn from everything, everywhere you are. Of course, I wanted to play more but that’s life.

New Hibs signing Adam Le Fondre can help Melkersen flourish at Easter Road.

“I have learned to not take anything for granted and to try to stay positive all of the time. I think you have to be like a sponge and try to learn from everyone. I think everything that I learned was positive and good for the coming season. I’m ready to give it my best and show the people and the gaffer that I am here to compete.”

With Kevin Nisbet’s move to Millwall, there are a few now looking to fill the void and while Melkersen was happy to get an early goal, two goals for Christian Doidge, and one for Dan Mackay, indicated that there are others eyeing up a glorious return from loan spells. Their input gave Hibs a 4-2 victory in the end, and manager Lee Johnson food for thought.

“That is what I am aiming for, to score goals, so it is very good to be back and get a goal in this game,” said Melkersen. “I am ready to fight for my place. I will try my best and see what happens. The manager has told me that he believes in me and we have to see how things go in pre-season but I have started well with that goal. Of course, you do need to take it one step at a time but a goal this early in pre-season is good for confidence so this is a great start for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Johnson is still mulling over other forward transfer targets, and Martin Boyle is close to forcing his way back into the reckoning following his lengthy injury lay-off, there is still scope for the likes of Melkersen to stake a claim. He is keen to do that and sees the link up with Le Fondre, as well as the early European ties as an opportunity to do that.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson started Melkersen in Saturday's pre-season win over Edinburgh City.