Hibs and Hearts possible European opponents as route to Conference League group stages mapped out

It is just a matter of days since Hibs gained confirmation that they would be in the European mix at the start of the 2023/24 season but they are now just two weeks away from learning their opening opponents in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

They will enter the competition at the second qualifying stage, and the draw will be made on June 21, with the first leg of their tie being staged just over a month later, on July 27, with the second leg on August 3.

By that stage, capital rivals Hearts will have learned who they will be up against, with the draw for the third round qualifiers being held on July 24.

The Easter Road side will be the first of the Scottish clubs to test themselves on one of the bigger UEFA stages and they will need to clear three rounds, to ensure progress to the group stages but that will be no easy feat, given the calibre of competition they will need to face, before the domestic term even kicks off.

Hearts and Hibs will both compete in the Conference League qualifers, with Hibs entering a stage earlier in the second round. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group).

They will be seeded in that initial head-to-head, though, with possible opponents including Beitar Jerusalem (Isr), Pogon Szczecin (Pol), Zalaegerszeg (Hun), Kecskeméti (Hun), Borac Banja Luka (Bos), Sepsi OSK (Rom), NK Celje (Slo), FK Auda (Lat), Zalgiris Kaunas (Lit), Sabah FK (Azb), Ordabasy Shymkent (Kaz), FK Aktobe (Kaz). The clubs will be split into smaller groups nearer the draw date, with UEFA tending to sway towards regional groupings in the earlier rounds, which could make it more likely that the Easter Road outfit could be pitted against the likes of Hammarby or Kalmar of Sweden, or depending on progress in the previous round, one of the Welsh or Irish sides.

If they progress then, like Hearts, who will join the party for the next round, they could face much bigger, and more troubling names, such as AZ Alkmar (Ned), Twente (Ned), Partizan Belgrade (Srb), Dinamo Kyiv (Ukr), Rapid Vienna (Aus), Arouca (Por), Hajduk Split (Cro), along with the best of the second round. Those third round ties will be played on August 10 and 17. By then they will know who is standing between them and the group stage, as the play-off draw is scheduled for August 7.

That is the point when Aston Villa (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Osasuna (Sp), Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger) and Lille (Fra) all enter the contest. For both Hibs and Hearts, the incentive is huge, with Hearts looking for a second successive season of Europa Conference League group stage involvement.

Depending on how Aberdeen’s fortunes fare, they could join the Edinburgh sides in that competition.

Their ticket into European football is via the Europa League play-offs, the draw for which will also be made on August 7. There are still so many permutations to be considered before the Dons find out who could foil their Europa League group ambitions but Swiss side Lugano will be among the possible opponents.