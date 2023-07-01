Hibs manager Lee Johnson is happy to put last season’s capital derby fracas behind him and turn his attention to the new campaign.

Last week the SFA disciplinary panel fined both Hibs and Hearts for the misconduct that followed their 1-1 draw but the Easter Road gaffer escaped further punishment. That leaves him free to concentrate fully on the new campaign following the recent return to training and the victory they enjoyed in their first pre-season friendly against Edinburgh City on Saturday.

“It’s good in the sense it allows our full focus to go onto the new season,” admitted Johnson, who is keen to look forward rather than dredge up the past. “Last season is behind us now and everything’s positive going into the new one.”

But he admits he could have done without losing Rocky Bushiri for the first couple of league games after the defender was sanctioned for his part in the post-match tussle at Tynecastle on May 27, leaving him sidelined for the first two Premiership games, at home to St Mirren and then away to Motherwell, at the beginning of August.

Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre goes down in the box under the challenge of Edinburgh City's Lee Hamilton. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It’s not ideal Rocky is suspended but that’s why we had Allan Delferriere stepping into that role today,” said Johnson after his squad ran out 4-2 winners against Alan Maybury’s League One side. “We do need a centre-half in the building and there’s even more reason now because of Rocky’s two-game suspension. Although he will be okay for the European games.”

While reinforcements are required for the backline, there were encouraging signs at the other end of the pitch as Hibs came from two goals down to beat their lower league hosts at Meadowbank Stadium.

It was former Hibs players Innes Murray and Ryan Shanley who got the home side off to a positive start but Elias Melkersen kick-started the comeback before Johnson swapped out the entire team after the break to give everyone game time.

While newcomers Adam Le Fondre, Jojo Wollacott and Jordan Obita were given their first outings, and there were also run outs for a number of the club’s promising youngsters who are on the fringe of first team action, Melkersen, Christian Doidge and Dan Mackay are among those who have returned from loan spells and have something to prove.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson speaks to his players at half time during the pre-season friendly match at Edinburgh City. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Le Fondre was a clever and vocal addition up front and he was denied by the post and the bar before he diverted another effort onto the crossbar. On that occasion, Melkersen, back from his loan stint at Sparta Rotterdam, followed in and nodded home from close range, though, to reduce the deficit.

But it was Doidge who made the main difference to the scoreline, with two goals and an assist for Mackay’s goal - Hibs’ third - as the Leith side completed the fightback in front of a good size pre-season crowd.

“Le Fondre was unlucky a couple of times, he hit the bar and got into good positions,” said the Hibs manager.

“You can see the quality he’s got in link play and his touch. His movement is excellent, he’s a bit like Aguero for us. He’s squat, he’s got a lot of strength and a low centre of gravity. He brings others into play and scores goals.

“He’s got great experience and at times it’s hard to see how tangible that is, but he’ll help people through games. The younger players can draw from the experienced ones and that’s always important.