Dutch striker Dylan Vente started his career with Feyenoord in his home town.

The 24-year-old Dutchman scored 21 times in 38 appearances for the Kerkrade-based outfit last season, with finished 15th in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football. Vente’s contract with Roda expires next summer and with Hibs on the search for a new forward, they have set their sights on the former Feyenoord and RKC hitman.

Roda’s football affairs manager Robbie Servais confirmed there is interest in Vente. “I understand from Vente's agent that the negotiations are going well and Dylan has spoken with the trainer of that club,” he said, although he did not specifically name Hibs as the club looking to sign him.

Born in Rotterdam and standing at 6ft 1in tall, Vente started his career with Feyenoord in his home town, but was limited to 24 appearances in his four years at De Kuip. He went on loan to RKC in the 2019-20 season and then to Roda the following year, initially on loan before making the move permanent. He briefly worked under former Hibs midfielder Edwin de Graaf, who was in charge of Roda for the second half of last season.