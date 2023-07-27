Hibs suffered an embarrassing European defeat in Andorra which has left them in need of a vastly improved performance as they attempt to turn things around in the second leg of the Europa Conference League second round qualifiers.

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall was badly at fault for the Andorran outfit's second goal.

Having watched their opponents in the previous round, Hibs boss Lee Johnson had warned his men that they could not afford to go behind, but the players who started at the tiny Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella failed to heed his warnings.

In their first competitive match of the new season, the tempo was slow, the play pedestrian and the urgency missing for the majority of the match as they took their time to adapt to settle into the game and that proved costly as the hosts built up a two-goal lead – the latter aided by a David Marshall blunder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just the day before the match it was revealed that the former Scotland No 1 had been replaced by Paul Hanlon as team captain, with his gaffer explaining that it gave him the freedom to focus on the tussle for his starting berth following the arrivals of Jojo Wollacott and Max Boruc during the close season.

Johnson opted to stick with Marshall for the opening game in the European tie but was left frustrated as the 38-year-old, along with too many of his team-mates, failed to live up to the standards demanded, especially in the first half, where the home side got their noses in front through Adrian Gallego in the 15th minute and then tried to squeeze the life out of the game and kill time.

It was a tactic that worked for them until the dying minutes of the contest. Hibs had shown more encouraging signs after the interval when the arrival of Joe Newell, Christian Doidge, Dan Mackay and then Jimmy Jeggo all forced some fresh impetus. If the newcomers had enlivened the side, the Andorrans’ second goal, when Marshall gifted Jean Luc Assoubre a tap in, really lit a fuse. Suddenly they pressed higher, got more passes and more players into the box and the lacklustre attempts of the first half were replaced by a header on target from Adam Le Fondre and a couple of inviting deliveries into more dangerous areas, easing the pressure on a defence that did not look settled, suggesting that the return of Will Fish for a second loan period could be timely.