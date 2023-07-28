Scottish transfers: Hearts target makes big reveal, Roda speak on Hibs chase, Rangers visa 'boost', Celtic Tierney urge

Dylan Vente is reportedly a transfer target for Hibs.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories across Scottish football – and beyond – this Friday morning.

Tagawa confirms he’s moving to Hearts

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa has confirmed he is leaving FC Tokyo in his homeland to join Hearts. The 24-year-old was on loan at Portuguese outfit Santa Clara last season and will return to Europe for the upcoming campaign. “At this time, I will be permanently transferred to Heart of Midlothian FC,” Tagawa wrote in a statement on Tokyo’s website. “First of all, to all the fans and supporters of FC Tokyo, I am very sorry that I had to transfer so soon after welcoming my return. I am very grateful to all of you Just when I was thinking of working hard from scratch, I received an offer. I would like to do my best so that I can show you how I have become stronger and more mature. I'm really thankful to you.”

Jambos close in on Vargas

Hearts are also closing in on the signing of another striker in the shape of Kenneth Vargas. The Tynecastle Park outfit have agreed a fee with his club Herediano and the Costa Rican is expected to arrive in Edinburgh next week. The 21-year-old scored ten goals last season, helping his team finish second in the league.

Hibs chase Roda forward

Hibs are looking to sign Roda JC forward Dylan Vente. The 24-year-old netted 21 goals in 38 matches in the Dutch second tier last season and the Kerkrade-based club’s football affairs manager Robbie Servais confirmed there is interest in Vente. “I understand from Vente's agent that the negotiations are going well and Dylan has spoken with the trainer of that club,” he said.

Celtic urged to make Tierney deal happen

Frank McAvennie has urged his former club to Celtic to strike a loan deal for ex-defender Kieran Tierney, whose future is under speculation at Arsenal. The Scotland defender has not been a first-team regular under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, although reports suggest he is still part of the wider plans under the Spaniard. “He [Rodgers] keeps talking about Kieran coming back,” said McAvennie. “It would be lovely and sensational if he does, it would be like the prodigal son returning but I think he might be out of our price range. Getting him for a year on loan would be magnificent.”

Celtic ‘target’ set to move to Italy

FC Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba, who was reportedly a transfer target for Celtic, is set to join Sampdoria in Italy after the Serie B outfit had a bid accepted for the centre-half. The Blucerchiati are managed by Andrea Pirlo and are tooling up for a quickfire return to Italy’s top flight following relegation last season.

Cifuentes set to be granted visa

Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes could arrive in Scotland next week, according to media in homeland, to complete his move to Rangers. The 24-year-old LAFC player has reportedly been given clearance for a visa, paving the way for him to travel to Glasgow and complete his move. Cifuentes has agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club, but Rangers manager Michael Beale wants him signed for the start of the season.

MacLean eager to further bolster St Johnstone squad

Steven MacLean intends to ramp up his recruitment in the coming weeks as he gets to grips with his first transfer window as St Johnstone manager. The 40-year-old – confirmed as boss of the Perth side in late May following a spell in interim charge – has added just two new faces so far in the shape of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and striker Luke Jephcott. MacLean aims to sign at least three more players to ensure his squad is equipped for the new cinch Premiership campaign following their humiliating Viaplay Cup group-stage exit this week. “We’re looking for a centre-half, an attacking midfielder and a wide player, and then maybe something a bit different later in the window when we get those three done,” MacLean confirmed.

Adams wanted by Wolves