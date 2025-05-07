How to watch Celtic v Hibs

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run this weekend as they welcome Hibs to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Following last month’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone, Brendan Rodgers’ side have secured a fourth successive title after embarking on an electrifying run of form that has saw them win three of their last four games, scoring 16 goals in the process. Visiting Hibs arrive with a confidence of their own though, having lost just one of their last 19 league games in their quest to finish third.

The fifth and final time the sides will play each other this season, their last clash saw Celtic defeat the Edinburgh outfit 2-0 in Glasgow, as strikes from Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah secured a routine win in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Supporters who are looking to keep up to date with the game on TV in the UK and abroad will be able to do so, with several ways to keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

Celtic will host Hibs in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Here's where you can watch the game live. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday 10 May 2025. Kick-off at 3pm.

Saturday 10 May 2025. Kick-off at 3pm. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic v Hibs TV Details

As this game has been not been chosen for live broadcast coverage, it will be not available to watch in the UK and Republic Of Ireland this weekend, due to the 3pm blackout rule in the Scottish Premiership.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Celtic v Hibs Streaming Details

There is no way to stream the game live in the UK and Republic Of Ireland, although global viewers will have options that will enable them to stream the game live.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Republic Of Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with CelticTV and HibsTV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

Celtic v Hibs audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV and/or HibsTV in the UK and Republic Of Ireland, for those subscribed to the service.

Celtic v Hibs highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 7.15pm on Saturday evening, and repeated again on BBC One Scotland at 11.40 p.m.

Celtic v Hibs Updates