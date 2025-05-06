Celtic set up glamour EPL friendly with trophy on line as 7000 away fans set to descend on Glasgow
Celtic will face English Premier League side Newcastle United in a glamourous pre-season friendly this summer, the two clubs have announced.
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle outfit will travel to Celtic Park on Saturday, July 19 for a 3pm kick-off. The two teams will compete for the inaugural Adidas Trophy, with both clubs using the global sportswear brand as their kit supplier.
Newcastle have announced that 7200 away fans will be permitted to attend the match at Celtic Park, although a TV broadcaster for the match has yet to be announced.
"Travelling to Glasgow, to face Celtic, is a great opportunity to test ourselves as we gear up for Premier League and European football next season," said Howe. "We'll face a top team at an historic ground, with a big away crowd there to support us."
Howe’s arrival at Celtic Park will invoke memories of when the former Bournemouth manager, along with his assistant Jason Tindall, were heavily linked with a move to Celtic in 2021 before Ange Postecoglou’s arrival.
Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification from the EPL this season and won the Carabao Cup against Liverpool earlier this season. Their star players include Swedish striker Alexander Isak, captain and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and winger Anthony Gordon.
On the friendly, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “I’m really looking forward to this match in the summer and I think it will be a great occasion for both sets of players and supporters, as well as being really important in our build up to next year.
“Eddie and his team, like ourselves, have enjoyed a great season and I know we will face a tough test from a top Premier League side.
"As Champions, we will aim to enjoy a good pre-season to get us ready for the challenges of next year at home and abroad, and this really exciting match will provide great preparation for us.”
Newcastle’s history with Celtic
Newcastle and Celtic have not played each other at Celtic Park since 2004, while the the duo met in 2006 for Alan Shearer’s testimonial. The Magpies were last in Glasgow two summers ago when they defeated Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox.
Celtic have not officially announced their full plans for their pre-season schedule, although they do have another fixture in the diary for Tuesday, July 8 when they take on Cork City in the Cork Super Cup at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.