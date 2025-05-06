The referee and VAR officials have been confirmed for the clash between Celtic and Hibs this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the league’s most in-form sides clash in the Scottish Premiership this weekend as champions Celtic host Hibs at Celtic Park on Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

While Brendan Rodgers’ side have already sewn up a fourth consecutive league title, they’ll be aiming to build momentum ahead of this month’s Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen at Hampden Park that could see them win a sixth domestic treble in the last nine years. However, visitors Hibs have their eyes set on securing a third placed finish - and picking up a result in the east end of Glasgow would go a long way towards that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh of the back of a 1-1 draw against Old Firm rivals Rangers, the Hoops have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game, with Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn both doubtful, while Portuguese winger Jota is out for the season with an ACL injury.

David Gray’s Hibs side head to Celtic Park in positive mood, after responding to a first defeat in 17-games with a deserved 3-1 win over Dundee United at Easter Road last weekend as their remarkable season continues.

The fifth and final time the sides will face each other this season, it was Celtic who emerged victorious the last time they faced each other, with goals Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah securing a 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win, whereas it was Hibs who took the win in their last league clash thanks to a Josh Campbell double in a 2-1 win at Easter Road.

Ahead of the game, the Scottish FA have now confirmed the match officials for Saturday’s game:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Hoilett and Hibs recently defeated Celtic in the Premiership. | SNS Group

Celtic v Hibs referee - who is referee at Celtic Park?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Colin Steven. He has officiated nine Scottish Premiership games this season, taking charge of two Celtic games, but non of Hibs’. His most recent Celtic game was the 6-0 win over Dundee in February this year.

During the 2024/25 season, Dickinson has handed out a total of 37 yellow cards (4.11 per game), and two red cards (0.22 per game). He has booked just two Celtic players this season.

He awards an average of 23.44 fouls per game, with Celtic winning 100% of the games he has officiated this season.

Colin Steven - 8 matches | Michael Gillen