As such there are midweek matches scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this week – and the Sky Sports cameras will be in Tynecastle to capture the action between Hearts and Celtic.

Both teams’ weekend matches were shown on the small screen as Robbie Neilson and Ange Postecoglou steered their sides into the last 16 of the national cup competition.

It’s back to league business though for the entire top flight and the schedule begins in paisley where Aberdeen – fortified by new signings Vicente Besuijen and Dante Polvara – visit St Mirren who still have former Dons target Jamie McGrath within their ranks.

Wednesday sees the bulk of the action though with, as well as the game in Gorgie, champions Rangers hosting Livingston and Ross County heading to Tayside to face Dundee United.

Their city rivals Dundee are making the short trip to rivals St Johnstone – who suffered the shock of the fourth round and were defeated by Kelty Hearts on Saturday. Hibs and Motherwell also needed extra-time in their cup games but found a way through to the fifth round, and both meet at Fir Park.

Here is a look at who is in charge of each match in the midweek cinch Premiership fixture card...

1. St Mirren v Aberdeen Tuesday, January 25, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Grant Irvine Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Dundee Utd v Ross County Wednesday, January 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: David Munro Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Hearts v Celtic Wednesday, January 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: John Beaton Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Motherwell v Hibs Wednesday, January 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Premiership | Ref: Andrew Dallas Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales