Vicente Besuijen: Stephen Glass draws Lewis Ferguson comparison in 'important' Aberdeen transfer

The Dons say they fended off competition for the 20-year-old winger’s signature – and have brought in a 'talented prospect’ with more than 50 games experience in the Dutch top-flight.

Besuijen was trained at the Ajax Academy and also with Roma where he played in the UEFA Youth League and after sealing a long-term deal until the summer of 2026, Stephen Glass foresees a bright future for the Dutch winger.

He said: “Vicente is a very exciting talent and a player the club fought hard to secure as we believe he has a bright future in the game.

“This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the club, and aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers.

“It is vital we continue to strike the correct balance between experience and youth, but we believe Vicente is a player who will continue to flourish, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.”

Clubs across England and in Scotland were also keen on a transfer but Glass was delighted the 20-year-old opted for the north east.

He added: “It was clear in discussions that he had a desire to pull on the red jersey and is excited about representing Aberdeen.

Vicente Besuijen of ADO Den Haag is moving to Aberdeen. (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images)

“We look forward to working with Vicente to continue his development.”

