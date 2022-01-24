Callum Davidson: What Kevin Thomson had to say about St Johnstone boss after dumping holders out

St Johnstone players have to walk through their fans after Kelty Hearts defeat in Scottish Cup. Pic: Kevin Marshall

The embattled Saints boss and his players were forced to walk straight through the middle of their enraged supporters on their way back to the changing rooms located behind the away section following the shock 1-0 loss to the part-timers.

It made for uncomfortable viewing as stewards stepped in to help usher the shellshocked away side through the baying mob after Kallum Higginbotham's extra-time strike knocked the holders out the competition.

After 10 consecutive defeats, Davidson now finds himself in a pressure situation just a few months after leading St Johnstone into Europe on the back of masterminding the greatest season in the club's history, winning both national cups.

Kelty boss Thomson, whose own stock continues to grow after guiding his League Two leaders to victory over the side currently at the bottom of the Premiership, expressed sympathy for his Perth counterpart but accepted criticism is part of the job.

"Callum is a St Johnstone legend, but it’s just the industry we live in. Callum will understand that," he said.

"They’ve been on a poor run. To finish top six and win two cups last year was unbelievable. But the harsh reality is that sometimes when you get a bad defeat, you need to take your medicine. He will be big enough and brave enough to deal with that. You cannot let fans and social media and stuff like that affect you.

"He’s a great lad, Callum. I know him from Scotland games when we both used to play. They expect to beat us and they don’t expect to be at the bottom of the league but last year was such a hard thing to follow, losing their players when they did. There’s loads of excuses but in football you don’t get any excuses when it comes to fans.

"It’s not nice. You never like to see it. He’s a great lad, Callum, and I know Steven McLean. I know Alex as well. We just need to concentrate on ourselves.

"There will be a time when I get stick, whether it’s at this club or whether it’s further down the line. We all need to do it. It’s part of the industry.”