What channel is Hearts v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
The second Edinburgh derby takes place at Tynecastle on Boxing Day when Hearts host Hibs.
Both teams have been struggling at the wrong end of the Premiership table and a victory could have a transformational effect on one team’s season.
Hearts sit tenth going into the fixture after defeating St Johnstone 2-1 on Sunday, while Hibs are in eighth place following their big 3-1 weekend victory away at Aberdeen.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Hearts v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs takes place on Thursday, December 26 at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Hearts v Hibs TV channel
Sky Sports have chosen the match for live broadcast and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Hearts v Hibs live stream
Hearts TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. However, there is no club stream for viewers in the UK.
Hearts v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Boxing Day and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, December 27 at 12.10am on BBC One.
Hearts v Hibs team news
Hearts centre-half Craig Halkett could be restored to the starting XI after being named as a substitute against St Johnstone, while Beni Baningime could be involved, but Gerald Taylor (knee), Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring), Stephen Kingsley (hamstring) and Frankie Kent (quad) are still out.
For Hibs, centre-half Warren O’Hora (ankle) and midfielder Joe Newell (muscle) will be given until the last minute to prove their fitness after coming off injured in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Aberdeen. Striker Mykola Kuharevich and midfielder Rudi Molotnikov missed the trip to Pittodrie but could be involved. Centre-half Marvin Ekpiteta (thigh) remains out until at least mid-January, along with striker Kieron Bowie, who is stepping up his recovery from hamstring surgery.
Nick Walsh will be in charge of proceedings at Tynecastle and will be assisted by David McGeachie and Calum Spence. John Beaton is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Sean Carr.
