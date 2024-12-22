Hearts benefit from less venomous fans amid Neil Critchley's telling stat ahead of crunch Hibs clash

Tynecastle a much happier place as Jambos take down Saints

From sinners to saints, Hearts ensured they will not prop up the Premiership table on Christmas Day and go into the Boxing Day derby against Hibs with some momentum after defeating St Johnstone 2-1 at Tynecastle.

Following the massively disappointing UEFA Conference League exit less than 72 hours beforehand, Hearts responded with a show of grit and determination against the Perth side to clock up their fourth league win of the season. They move from 12th to tenth, putting St Johnstone rock bottom in a relegation battle that is already twisting and turning. Hearts were worth their win despite the overall lack of quality on offer.

Jeered loudly by their fans after failing to beat Petrocub in Gorgie during the week, there was more synergy between team and fanbase. Ironically, a boycott from the Gorgie Ultras perhaps helped, although head coach Neil Critchley wants everyone pulling in the same direction. There was less venom from the stands, perhaps those supporters who barracked their team from start to finish on Thursday realising that such actions are far from productive. It also helped that Hearts gave them something to cheer reasonably early on.

Blair Spittal's rasping effort gave Hearts a 2-1 win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Birthday boy James Penrice scored the opener on 16 minutes, ghosting in between Aaron Essel and Jack Sanders to head in an excellent cross from fellow full-back Adam Forrester. Hearts completely dominated the first half, and were denied a second goal on 38 minutes by a narrow offside call to chalk off James Wilson’s effort. St Johnstone carried no threat whatsoever and were fortunate the damage was not greater.

They improved after the break, with Graham Carey’s introduction sparking a mini-revival. They were awarded a penalty when Penrice was pinged by VAR for a handball on 53 minutes - his third spot-kick concession in the space of seven days. Carey converted it coolly and Saints could have taken the lead a minute later when Adam Sidibeh thrashed at a good chance when through on goal.

That was to be it from Simo Valakari’s side. A muted Tynecastle was goading by an away support chant of “is this a library” just before Blair Spittal shut them up with a rasping volley on 58 minutes from just outside the box after Saints only partially cleared a Penrice cross. It was a strike fit to win any match, the playmaker’s fifth of the season.

St Johnstone huffed and puffed in their search for a second leveller but never troubled Hearts keeper Craig Gordon. At the other end, Saints No 1 Josh Rae made a very smart save from Kenneth Vargas late on. For the change in style under Valakari, with his team playing a far more attractive and inventive brand of football, there are little tangible rewards. The Finn spoke of using this match as a "reset" moment with nobody else behind them now.

Hearts' James Wilson (L) and James Penrice (R) and St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka in action at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

His Hearts counterpart Critchley was a contented figure afterwards. Since arriving at Tynecastle in October, he has taken 14 points in the Premiership - only Celtic, Rangers and St Mirren have taken more. It is a surprising stat against the backdrop of fan unrest, although it must be noted that the home fans stuck with their team here, showing more patience. Hearts played a more direct brand of football, trying to avoid a scrap in midfield. When it did get tasty, their tenacious No 6 Cammy Devlin battled away to win the midfield battle. He was the best player on the pitch.