Strengthening narrative on big matches started to hurt Hearts boss after top-six tumble

It was the most fitting end to an awful game of association football: both Motherwell and Hearts condemned to the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership following their goalless draw at Fir Park.

For Motherwell, not even a win would have saved them, as St Mirren kept their side of the bargain by defeating Ross County 3-2 in Paisley. But because Hearts were unable to find a goal, the Buddies leapt above them into the final position in the top six. Such an outcome did not go down well with a sizable travelling support.

Neil Critchley looks dejected as Hearts drew with Motherwell. | SNS Group

Chants of “sack the board” and “Critchley, get to ****” could be heard loud and clear at the full-time whistle. While finishing in the bottom six was expected of a Motherwell side that has gone through plenty of tumult this season, the minimum requirement for Hearts - especially when they took third spot last season - is to be in the top half of the division. Missing out so meekly is a stain on all involved.

Hearts played with very little urgency and vigour against a stoic yet limited Motherwell side. Both teams appeared paralysed by uncertainty and events at the SMiSA Stadium. Even when St Mirren went 3-2 up on 86 minutes to put themselves back in the box seat, Hearts did not attack with the gusto of an outfit in desperate need of a winner.

The first half was wretched and does not deserve column inches. The second was marginally better as Hearts became more of a threat, chiefly because Lawrence Shankland was introduced at the break for dreadfully ineffective Musa Drammeh. Shankland had a shot cleared off the line towards the end and then in stoppage time, he scampered clear on goal, only to drag his left-footed effort narrowly wide. It was the best chance of the match and summed up the striker’s and his team’s season.

Lawrence Shankland had Hearts' best chance right at the death. | SNS Group

Hearts have now drawn a blank in their last three matches, while this was Motherwell’s first clean sheet under current manager Michael Wimmer. The German was satisfied with the point, a step closer to safety. Getting into the top six was a golden ticket in that it erases any prospect of being sucked back to 11th place. As it is, Motherwell are five points clear of current occupiers of that position Dundee, while Hearts are a further point clear. The Dee are at Hibs on Sunday in their game in hand. Hearts fans might just want their rivals to do them a favour.

No further Edinburgh derbies

This turn of events in Lanarkshire means there will not be another Edinburgh derby. Given Critchley has not won any of the three he has presided over, that might not be a bad thing. Yet failing to prevail over Motherwell merely strengthens the narrative that since his arrival in October, the head coach hasn’t posted a statement result. He has not beaten either side of the Old Firm, Aberdeen or claimed a derby, and has the horrible Conference League draw with Petrocub on his CV.

He gets one more chance this season to put that record right next weekend when Hearts take on the Dons in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, a last shot at glory and a European position. But while Hearts have made some improvement since Critchley came in - remember, they were in the relegation zone and without a win under his predecessor Steven Naismith - there is dwindling optimism with the Tynecastle support that he is the man to lead them to tangible success.

A respected coach for his work in England, Critchley is clearly hamstrung by a malnourished squad that lacks an experienced right-back, power in midfield and genuine threat out wide. Some of the January signings in the first window with Jamestown Analytics in play, such as centre-halves Michael Steinwender and Jamie McCart, have been success stories, but striker Elton Kabangu’s goals have dried up. Hearts don’t look especially threatening in the final third and the diamond formation is not working right now.

Hearts fans react as they crash out of the top six. | SNS Group

Critchley will get reinforcements in the summer, but he needs to navigate some choppy waters between now and then. A defeat by the Dons next weekend will only turn up the pressure on the 46-year-old Lancastrian and provide more ammunition for his growing army of critics who point to the lack of a “statement” victory under his watch.

The current ills can be traced back to last summer, when underwhelming recruitment, a loss of form for key players such as Shankland and a run of desperate results under Naismith gave Critchley a standing start. The board cannot be immune from criticism too. But after breaking into the top six with three games to go, there was an expectation Hearts would finish the job.