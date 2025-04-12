Jambos fail to hold on to top-six spot after draw at Motherwell

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley understands the frustration from the club’s support after the Jambos failed to reach the top six following a goalless draw away at Motherwell.

Hearts went into the final round of pre-split matches in sixth place, but with St Mirren winning 3-2 at home to Ross County, they needed to defeat the Steelmen at Fir Park to hold on to that position. However, they were unable to break down a stoic Motherwell side - who themselves went into the match with a chance of being on the right side of the divide - and it was the Buddies who grabbed the final place in the top six, with Hearts and Motherwell consigned to the bottom half of the table.

More than 2500 Hearts fans made the journey to Lanarkshire and made their feelings clear at full time, with chants against Critchley and the board. The Jambos were languishing in the relegation zone when the Englishman took over at Tynecastle and despite reviving fortunes at the turn of the year, they were unable to secure their berth in the top six.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley admitted his team did not do enough to win at Fir Park. | SNS Group

"It was a disappointing day,” said Critchley. “I don't think we played well enough in the game, particularly the first half. I thought we improved in the second half, had a lot of territory and created some chances, but then failed with our chances that we created. That was probably a story of last week [a 1-0 defeat by Dundee United] and this week.

“You need one of them to go in, or at least to make the goalkeeper work, and we didn't do that. That's on us as a group, so it's a very disappointing day.”

Asked if he understood the fans’ frustrations, Critchley continued: "Of course, yes. We're all frustrated, massively frustrated. We wanted to come here and win.

“It's not just on today. You've got to look at other performances and other games that we could have maybe got something from. Under normal circumstances, you'd probably say nil-nil, clean sheet, a point away from home is okay, but not today. We weren't good enough.”

Hearts boss: This can’t define us

Quizzed on what has gone wrong over the past few weeks, Critchley continued: “No, I don't think there's a lot gone wrong. We've shown a lot of progress and this game can't define us as a group or our season. It's bitterly disappointing today. We weren't good enough to win the game. I still think we were the better team and created the best chances, but sometimes that's football and we have to respond from that. We have to get over it.”

Critchley and some of the players went over to the supporters after the match but were met by a barrage of boos. "I would always acknowledge the fans, always,” the manager said. “Out of respect, they've come here and paid money to come and follow their team in great numbers. They're entitled to have their say and their opinion. I have no issue with that whatsoever. I'll always acknowledge the supporters because they are the football club.”

There was a moment in stoppage time when goalkeeper Craig Gordon wanted to go up for a corner kick and Critchley explained why he wasn’t sent up. “No, I think there was still two minutes to go, at least, in that moment,” he said. “We had enough bodies up there and enough players up there. We put Craig Halkett on as well. I don't think I'm pointing to that moment. There were plenty of other moments that we could have done better in.”

The Hearts players trudge off after the 0-0 draw against Motherwell. | SNS Group

Hearts are only six points clear of 11th place, which brings a relegation play-off against a team from the Championship, but before their bottom-six campaign begins, they have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen next Saturday at Hampden to prepare for. Critchley does not believe it will be difficult to raise his despondent players.

“I think that game speaks for itself,” said Critchley. “When you go to a semi-final at Hampden, I don't think motivation will be a problem. Naturally, we're all disappointed at this moment in time and feeling down, but I just said to the players that as a group we now have to respond and make sure when we come back in on Monday we're preparing properly and positive, ready to go to Hampden and play a game that will be different than today.