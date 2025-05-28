'Absolute handful': Hearts express delight as striker signs

Kabangu makes his loan move to Tynecastle a permanent arrangement

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hearts manager Derek McInnes expects Elton Kabangu to step things up a notch next season after the Belgian forward joined the Tynecastle club on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Jambos from Union Saint-Gilloise and after scoring eight goals in 18 appearances under previous boss Neil Critchley, including seven in his first seven games, Kabangu has now completed a permanent move to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased that Elton is going to be part of this Hearts team next season and beyond,” McInnes, who was appointed manager last week, told Hearts’ website. “I had a great conversation with him last week about how I see his role in the team and what I think he can achieve here at Hearts. We’re both excited about what the future holds and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

Elton Kabangu has made his move to Hearts permanent. | SNS Group

“I think everyone saw the impact he had when he joined the club in January. He’s an absolute handful for opposing defences and to score eight goals in a new country is a good return.

“Now Elton has had time to get used to the club, his teammates and the Scottish game, I’m confident that we’ll see even more from him this coming season.”

Kabangu became one of the first signings to be unearthed by Hearts following the formalising of their partnership with Jamestown Analytics last November when he arrived on loan in early January. The forward admitted in a recent interview his form tailed off towards the end of his loan stint, but he is confident he can get back on track under McInnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very happy to continue my career at Hearts and to be able to call Tynecastle my new home,” said Kabangu. “The people at the club and the supporters have been very nice to me. They give me love, passion and trust. I have had some good moments, but I definitely want more of them.

Elton Kabangu scored eight goals during his loan spell. | SNS Group

“I am just getting started and there are some big things coming for Hearts, and I am very happy to be part of this new project. I am already looking forward to coming back and working with the new head coach, and taking this club forward to success.