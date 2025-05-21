Hearts land first signing of Derek McInnes era as 24 y/o signs three-year deal

Greek winger signs on at Tynecastle with more to follow

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have made their first signing of the Derek McInnes era after confirming the capture of Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis on a pre-contract agreement.

The 24-year-old will join the Jambos on a three-year deal in the summer, subject to Scottish FA approval, following the expiry of his contract with Slovak top flight side MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyziridis finished the campaign as second top scorer in the Slovak First Football League having netted 16 times in all competitions with 23 goal involvements in 28 games.

Derek McInnes has landed his first signing as Hearts manager. Pic: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC | Â© Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC

Predominantly a left-sided winger, Kyziridis is a product of the youth system of Greek giants PAOK. Hearts will be the seventh club of his senior career following spells in Greece, Hungary and Slovakia.

He has been identified through Jamestown Analytics with McInnes giving his approval for the transfer following his appointment as the club's new head coach on Monday.

Kyziridis is the second summer signing in Gorgie following the recruitment of Norwegian defender Christian Borchgrevink. The right-back signed a pre-contract deal to leave Valerenga and will join up with Hearts for pre-season next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad