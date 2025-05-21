Hearts land first signing of Derek McInnes era as 24 y/o signs three-year deal
Hearts have made their first signing of the Derek McInnes era after confirming the capture of Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis on a pre-contract agreement.
The 24-year-old will join the Jambos on a three-year deal in the summer, subject to Scottish FA approval, following the expiry of his contract with Slovak top flight side MFK Zemplin Michalovce.
Kyziridis finished the campaign as second top scorer in the Slovak First Football League having netted 16 times in all competitions with 23 goal involvements in 28 games.
Predominantly a left-sided winger, Kyziridis is a product of the youth system of Greek giants PAOK. Hearts will be the seventh club of his senior career following spells in Greece, Hungary and Slovakia.
He has been identified through Jamestown Analytics with McInnes giving his approval for the transfer following his appointment as the club's new head coach on Monday.
Kyziridis is the second summer signing in Gorgie following the recruitment of Norwegian defender Christian Borchgrevink. The right-back signed a pre-contract deal to leave Valerenga and will join up with Hearts for pre-season next month.
The Tynecastle club are also understood to be close to agreeing a deal for the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov, who operates as a right-winger, while negotiations are ongoing over a permanent deal for Belgian forward Elton Kabangu, who spent the second half of the season on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.
