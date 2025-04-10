25 y/o agrees Tynecastle switch this summer

Hearts have started their summer recruitment early by securing the signing of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink from Valerenga.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal and will complete his move to Tynecastle Park for an undisclosed fee once the transfer window opens in June.

Borchgrevink, who is captain of Valeranga, has made 125 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and registering 27 assists, with Hearts pointing to the player having a 'famed delivery in his locker'.

Christian Borchgrevink of Valerenga has signed for Hearts. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Capped at under-21 level, Borchgrevink has been a regular at the Oslo side since 2020 and led them to promotion back to the Eliteserien last year. He has experienced European football in the Conference League and will continue to turn out for Valerenga until his move to Hearts goes through on June 12.

Borchgrevink is the latest recruit to be identified through Hearts’ partnership with Jamestown Analytics, the data-led recruitment firm fronted by Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley said: “I’m really happy that we’re going to be adding a player of Christian’s calibre to our squad next season.

“He has all the attributes I associate with being a Hearts player; he’s strong, athletic, talented and a leader on the pitch.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played at a high level in Norway, and while he will bring his qualities to the team, we feel that we can provide an environment where he can get even better.