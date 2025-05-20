Why Derek McInnes always wanted keys to Tynecastle as he sets out his Hearts blueprint

Hearts and McInnes finally tie the knot - now it's about what comes next

Derek McInnes has always had an eye on Hearts and finally, the call came. The 53-year-old looked right at home at Tynecastle as he was presented as the club's new manager.

For many, McInnes has been the obvious option in recent seasons for Hearts, staring them in the face amid a search for a different type of boss. But following Neil Critchley's failure this season, the Gorgie hierarchy have gone down the Scottish tried and trusted route. Compensation was swiftly agreed with Kilmarnock last week and he has been given a four-year contract. McInnes now very much has the keys to Tynecastle.

The allure of Hearts was so strong for McInnes. Despite an underwhelming campaign in which the Jambos failed to reach the top six of the Premiership, excitement is building at Tynecastle about what the future may hold. With Jamestown Analytics in the building and a potential £9.86 million investment from Tony Bloom set to be ratified by a Foundation of Hearts vote, McInnes admitted he would have looked on with envy at the next man in the hotseat.

Fortunately enough, it is him.

Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones and Derek McInnes speak to the media. Pic: Malcolm Mackenzie / Hearts FC | Â© Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC

“If I’d been looking from the outside whoever got this job I’d have been gutted, to be honest, because this is one I felt I could really make a good fist of," said McInnes. “With the added investment, it’s a job I felt if I was staying in Scotland this could give me everything I wanted.

“There’s no sense of entitlement getting it, but there were times when it came up I hoped I’d get the opportunity to speak to the people here. But this was the first time and everything happens for a reason, it’s worth waiting for and I believe it’s the right time now.

“Did I think the chance had gone? No, not at all. All you can do is just work away as a manager, sometimes seasons are better than others.

“It’s ironic that last season was a far better season [at Kilmarnock], getting into Europe, getting Manager of the Year. This season was more challenging, a bit more difficult. But sometimes you hope the body of work you’ve had helps when it comes to a decision.

“You can’t make people like you and want you, you just have to hope someone recognises your work. If it’s a younger manager people want or if it’s a foreign manager, then that’s their way - or a more senior manager with a track record. However the club arrived at their decision, I’m just glad they have."

McInnes was Hearts’ stand-out candidate

Hearts' sporting director Graeme Jones was tasked with leading the search - his first since arriving last winter - and quickly settled on McInnes despite a slew of applicants. “He was the standout candidate," was the verdict from the former SFA man.

McInnes' remit is straightforward - get Hearts back to competing at the sharp end of Scottish football. This season has been a poor one for a club that romped away with third place last season. The new manager is keen to install some old Tynecastle principles.

“I used to come here as the Aberdeen manager and it was a similar club, the size, the ambition and the demands," continued McInnes. “Hearts have a lot in place, the stadium, the training ground and the fans.

“I want to have a team who can achieve something, we all want that as managers but ultimately it’s about having the tools to do it. It’s similar to Aberdeen, people would say to me it was a graveyard for managers.

Derek McInnes will be in the Hearts dugout after agreeing a four-year contract. Pic: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC | Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC

“My first impression when I went into the club was that we had so much more resource than what I had at St Johnstone, so many more advantages. But I just didn’t think it was working hard enough or effectively enough as a club.

“So just because you have eighteen or nineteen thousand coming through the door, got the season tickets and the budget to give you every chance, it’s only an advantage if you use it.

“For me, there are similarities to when I went into Aberdeen. The team is in the bottom six this season and there’s a reason for that. You need to find out the reasons because the squad, the money here and the advantages you have here, it should be better than what was served up.

“So the challenge here is to build a squad with the help of Jamestown Analytics, build a team and see what we can do. I really believe we can annoy people, get amongst it and see where it takes us. I believe we can do something here.”

‘Get hit between the eyes quickly’

McInnes recalled some of his more uncomfortable moments in the away dugout and how he plans to restore some glory days. "The intention is to try and deliver silverware, bring sustained success on the pitch, and just be the biggest animal we can be and try and meet the expectation that's there from everybody," was his mission statement.

"I think of the best Hearts teams that I've come up against as a player and as a manager, whether it was Jim Jefferies' first team, George Burley's teams, Craig Levein's first teams. When you come out here to Tynecastle, you get hit between the eyes pretty quickly, both physically and with aggression and a pace and an intensity that sometimes I feel when teams come here now, teams are starting to kind of, it's a bit sanitised.

"Once the kick-off goes, teams enjoy it, bed themselves into the game. I'd like it to be the opposite. I'd like players to think that they don't like going to Tynecastle as much as they have previously, and it's such an intimidating place. For that, we need to have our players enjoying the atmosphere and thriving on that as well.

“Hearts teams when I was younger always had a strength about them, not people who would just kick you, but fitness and energy. You had to stand up to that. So while you want to be technical and good on the eye with players who can handle the ball, there’s also got to be that other dimension.

Derek McInnes knows what it's like to feel the intimidation factor at Hearts. | SNS Group

“Scottish football is the league we’re in and I do think we’re different to a lot of other leagues. In Scandinavia and the like, it’s all very technical, all very coachy and slower paced. But in our country you have to play with an extra edge, passion and show that extra bit of determination in early parts of games. You have to have that fitness and wherewithal to deal with what’s expected of you.

“The truth of the matter is, what’s expected of me and my team is to be successful. So I have to build a team that represents me and represents what Hearts should be. That’s energetic, fit and also have the confidence and personality to deal with playing here."

Tony Bloom impact

He will have Bloom in his corner, who has done an excellent job at Brighton and USG. “I haven’t spoken to him but I have to people who have worked under him," added McInnes. “I’ve looked closely at the work he’s been involved in, everyone at the club is excited about the partnership, the collaboration and the added investment.

“There’s real evidence, USG in Belgium will likely win the league next week and that’s a great story. Brighton, everyone knows the improvements there over the last while.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there who scoff at it all and are sceptical of it all because it’s not the norm in Scottish football. But for me, having that expertise, knowledge and infrastructure is important because they can help me build a squad.

“It’s up to me and my staff to build a team within that. Having them on board with us is a real comfort as a manager and I’d rather have them with me than against me.”