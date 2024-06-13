Hearts are closing in on the signing of a new right-back, with the Jambos once again raiding the Costa Rican market. Reports from the Central American nation suggest that Gerald Taylor, a 23-year-old defender who plays in his homeland with Saprissa, will clinch a move to Hearts in the coming days. The Tynecastle hierarchy closely monitor the Costa Rican league and signed forward Kenneth Vargas from CS Herediano last year and with the Jambos prioritising a new right-back in this transfer window, they have made their move for Taylor. The Scotsman understands that discussions between all parties are at an advanced stage, with Taylor keen to make a move to European football and finalise his future before the Copa America begins later this month. Taylor is part of the Costa Rica squad that is due to take on Colombia, Paraguay and Brazil in the month-long tournament in the United States, with Los Ticos beginning their campaign against the Brazilians on Tuesday, June 25. Hearts are short at right-back, with Australian internationalist Nathaniel Atkinson their only recognised senior option. Head coach Steven Naismith is keen to have further depth in that area and has identified Taylor as a prime candidate to compete with Atkinson in that role, Known for his athleticism and versatility, the former Uruguay de Coronado has been capped five times for his country and has scored one goal. He helped Saprissa win the Liga Promerica in 2023. Hearts will look to broker a similar transfer to the one that worked successfully with Vargas from Herediano last season, with Taylor to come in on an initial loan with an option to buy for a six-figure fee. After finishing third in the cinch Premiership last season and with guaranteed European group-stage football in the 2024/25 campaign, Naismith has been keen to model his squad early. Pre-contract deals have already been agreed with playmakers Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda, plus left-sided defender James Penrice and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton. Hearts are expected to sign one further player imminently as well as Taylor and the four pre-contract players. “We are in the market for a couple of positions," said Naismith, who is currently on holiday. "These things are moving on. “I have got an expectation that, by the time we come back, there will be a couple in and done. Six is roughly the number we are looking at. Beyond that, if somebody leaves the group who we feel needs replaced then we will do that. It’s not going to be that we will sign many others given where we are sitting with the squad at the moment. We are comfortable with it. “We have done a lot of work since January to identify players and try to get the deals done to get them in the building. That’s where we are. We have potentially got to the point where we are making signings and there is not that pressure of having to come in and hit the ground running. Some inevitably will come in and do that and perform well through pre-season, but there isn’t an expectation there in a lot of areas we have signed. That gives them a bit of comfort where they don’t need to feel: ‘I’m going to miss my opportunity.’" Speaking to the Evening News, Naismith added: “We will then be reactive to anything that happens, whether players move on, whether somebody is interested and the deal is right, then we will be reactive to replacing anybody we feel we need to.”