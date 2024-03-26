Hearts confirm Kenneth Vargas permanent signing on long-term deal as Toby Sibbick makes Uganda debut

Hearts have secured Kenneth Vargas on a five-year deal after making the Costa Rican forward’s loan move a permanent transfer.

The Edinburgh club have paid an undisclosed fee to CS Herediano to sign the 21-year-old. Vargas has scored seven goals in 34 appearances for Hearts and helped Costa Rica book their place in this summer’s Copa America when he came off the bench in a Nations League win over Honduras on Saturday.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the club’s website: “I’m really happy that we’ve been able to sort out Kenneth’s future and bring him in permanently. He’s made a really big impact since coming here. Everyone can see his talents but he’s also got a real willingness to learn and is great around the dressing room.

“It’s important to remember that the initial loan move was Kenneth’s first away from Costa Rica and from his family. So for him to settle as well as he has, and put in the performances that he has, is impressive, and I think we’ll see even more from him as he and the team continues to progress.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We’re all really pleased to be able to get this deal done and bring Kenneth in as a permanent Hearts player. We don’t shy away from exploring different markets to source young talent and value for money, and Kenneth certainly ticks both those boxes. I’d like to thank Eduardo Pedemonte and Avid Sports for their help in getting this deal done and also the club for once again backing us and investing in the first team squad.”