Staggies playmaker has loved time in Dingwall and wants to secure their top-flight status

Yan Dhanda is keen to secure Ross County’s place in the cinch Premiership before he departs for Hearts in the summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has signed a pre-contract with the Tynecastle club, looked to have done exactly that on Wednesday night with a superb goal against relegation rivals St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. However, Adam Sidibeh’s dramatic 90th-minute header made it 1-1 to keep 10th-placed Saints two points behind the Dingwall outfit with one fixture apiece remaining. St Johnstone travel to Motherwell on Sunday while Don Cowie’s men host Aberdeen and Dhanda is determined to finish the safety job.

The former Swansea City player, who helped Ross County survive the play-off final against Partick Thistle last year, said: “I’ve always said when I knew I was leaving here that my main aim was to keep Ross County in the league. That’s where they should be. On Sunday, I’m looking forward to helping them do that. The fans have been good to me and my family ever since I’ve been here. I’ve loved being here.

“It’s the most I’ve enjoyed football in my career, I’ve loved being at the club. It’s a family club. I got told that when I came here. I got told that it’s not just about you, it’s about your family back home. If you need anything then your family comes first. That’s what it’s been like with Malky Mackay, the other managers, Don Cowie, you can go to them with anything and they will look after you and your family.

“It’s not just about the performing on the pitch, they know everything at home has to be good as well. As many of us live so far from home, players are like family. We are very close. It would mean everything to me to keep Ross County up. They’ve been good to me. My son was born here so it’s got a special place in my heart.