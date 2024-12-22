Neil Critchley makes impassioned plea after Hearts fan boycott and takes aim at VAR

Gorgie Ultras were absent as Jambos move off foot of table

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has called on all supporters to stick with the team, saying the players “need their support” after prominent fan group Gorgie Ultras boycotted Sunday’s 2-1 win over St Johnstone that moved the Jambos off the foot of the Premiership table.

In the wake of failing to defeat Petrocub on Thursday night and missing out on the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League, and allied to poor league campaign this season, sections of the Hearts fanbase have called for boardroom change and made their displeasure at the team’s performance known. The Gorgie Ultras - a group of supporters who sit directly behind the goal in the Gorgie Road - decided not to attend this match as a result of the situation the club finds itself in, although there was no audible protest against the Hearts hierarchy.

They missed the Jambos’ fourth league win of the campaign as goals from James Penrice and Blair Spittal helped them overcome Saints, who slipped to bottom spot as a result. Hearts are up to tenth, two points clear of the trapdoor, ahead of the Boxing Day derby clash with Hibs.

The Gorgie Ultras boycotted Hearts' 2-1 win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Critchley, however, wants everyone pulling in the same direction. “We need them,” the head coach said of the fans after the win over St Johnstone. “We need everyone together. We need their support.

“The support in the ground today was fantastic and it made a difference. This should be an intimidating atmosphere for everyone who comes here. We've got to make this like a fortress. To do that, we need everyone with us. In a sticky moment, that's where you turn to the people around you to galvanise you. We've had to galvanise ourselves this week. The players need the staff, they need me, but we need them [the supporters] as well.

“We have to do it together and we need the supporters with us. When they're with us and they can see fight and passion on the pitch, which I think they have done, that wasn't the reason we didn't win the game on Thursday night. We showed real grit and determination today. We've had to dig it out. They applaud that, they appreciate that. It's vitally important because that's what gives you the best chance of having success.

“We don't need separation and people thinking differently or going off on their own agendas. We all want the same thing. We all want Hearts to be successful. We all need to be thinking forward and aligned in how we do that.”

Critchley knew the importance of moving off bottom spot before Hibs’ visit in an eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh derby. “It was a big three points for us,” continued the Englishman. “It was important to come off the bottom of the table. I think psychologically that gives everyone a lift.

“After the disappointment of the week we've had, we had to come together, show some spirit, fight, passion, togetherness. All the values that you'd represent with this football club. I thought we did that today. It sets it up nicely for an Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.”

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley knew the importance of beating St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Critchley did take umbrage at one moment in the match - the penalty award for St Johnstone on 53 minutes via VAR for a handball against Penrice which was converted by Graham Carey. “They get a penalty that, yeah, it's not a penalty in my opinion,” he added. “ I'm not a fan of VAR. I never have been. I could be a bit of a romanticist if you like. I think VAR is something that is for the elite.

“I think it's like the haves and the have-nots. So if you've got money, you get VAR. But the game should be the same for everyone in my opinion. The beauty of football is, whoever's playing the game on a Sunday morning, you're playing the same game, same rules. The pitch might be different, but it's the same. It's no less important playing in the Scottish Championship or in League 2 than it is in the Premier League.