Ham-fisted Hearts deliver European botch job as Tynecastle turns toxic with chants aimed at board

Hearts exit Europe after failure to defeat Moldovan minnows

On a dramatic night at Tynecastle, we had the full range of emotions: hope, anxiety, frustration, despair, anger, elation and fury. But come just before 10pm on a freezing night in Gorgie, there was nothing to warm the cockles of Hearts.

The Jambos are out of Europe. The season of 1988/89 - the last time Hearts graced continental football after Christmas - will not be repeated. All that was required was a win over Moldovan minnows Petrocub, who had nothing but pride to play for, at Tynecastle. Following a 2-2 draw, Hearts miss out on a top-24 finish in the UEFA Conference League on goals scored. It was a fitting end to a properly botched job.

Serbian side TSC came back from 3-1 down at home to Noah to win 4-3 to take their place instead. The result is all the more galling given Hearts staged their own comeback to lead 2-1 at the business end of proceedings, but the concession of an 83rd-minute penalty was their undoing.

Hearts players are left dejected after Petrocub score to make it 2-2 at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Tynecastle was aghast at the end. This is a disastrous outcome given Hearts started their campaign with two wins against Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia before losing to more illustrious opponents in Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen. This match against Petrocub was the last roll of the dice - and one they were expected to land. Complete failure from all concerned.

Petrocub, the side from the tiny city of Hincesti - population 12,000 - rocked up in Edinburgh without holding an in-person press conference nor training at Tynecastle on the eve of the match. Some pundits predicted a drubbing. Petrocub's sole point came away at Istanbul Basaksehir some weeks ago, where their own aspirations were alive and kicking.

It is to Andrei Martin and his players' immense credit that they kept going right until the end, refusing to follow the script. But for Hearts - who sit bottom of the Premiership - these are concerning moments for a club that romped to third place last season. This was such a poor, ham-fisted performance from a team that looks devoid of confidence against the backdrop of a baying fanbase. European football has been their sanctuary from domestic troubles but there is no hiding place now.

Petrocub opened the scoring to silence Tynecastle bar a handful of visiting fans in the main stand on 21 minutes. Vladimir Ambros clipped the ball into the box and the unmarked Platica slid in to net. Amid the boos there was a VAR check for offside, but the goal stood.

The first chant of "sack the board" came on 27 minutes as a restless Tynecastle became toxic. Their mood was not helped on 33 minutes when James Wilson shanked the ball over the bar from a clever cushioned header from Lawrence Shankland.

At the other end, Dumitru Demian headed wide when in space, peeling off Craig Halkett all too easily, with the defender showing his clear frustration when being turned too easily by Platica and conceding a foul to the tune of a booking.

Petrocub's Sergiu Platica (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts final ball was becoming abysmal, with poor Alan Forrest barracked by some of his fans. Platica could have punished the hosts further with a shot straight at Gordon and then a free header right on half time that ought to have been on target. Unsurprisingly, the fans booed loudly at the break.

Forrest did not reappear - probably for his own good - as Blair Spittal was introduced to add more creativity to the team. Hearts saw plenty of the ball and Rowles and Yan Dhanda both had half-chances. Sensing Petrocub sitting deeper, the home fans rallied behind the team for the first time.

Hearts had a big claim for a penalty on 62 minutes when Wilson drove into the box and went to ground under a challenge from Maxim Potiniche. Whether VAR would have taken a look, we will never know, as a minute later Hearts had the ball in the net, Wilson firing home from close range. With the Moldovans tiring, Hearts had all the impetus.

Spittal then headed home on 69 minutes when Dhanda's cross deflected kindly up for the playmaker to score, but with seemingly the job done, Petrocub rallied and were awarded a penalty via VAR when Ambros' shot hit James Penrice's arm and Victor Mudrac coolly converted the spot-kick on 83 minutes. Tynecastle fell silent, Hearts now out on goals scored on the live table.