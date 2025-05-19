Pair worked together at Pittodrie and new Tynecastle boss believes he can rekindle magic

New Hearts manager Derek McInnes has made keeping star striker Lawrence Shankland at Tynecastle one of his first priorities at the club.

McInnes was unveiled as Hearts boss on Monday afternoon after the Jambos agreed compensation with Kilmarnock for his move to the capital. The 53-year-old has signed a four-year contract and has brought his backroom staff in Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald with him. And now he wants to make sure Shankland is part of the new dawn in Gorgie.

The 29-year-old striker is out of contract at the end of the month and while he did not have a sparkling season, he finished it with a flourish and talks have reopened over a new deal. McInnes worked with Shankland when he was a youngster at Aberdeen and believes he can get the hitman, who was once again left out of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, back to scoring more than 20 goals per season.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland is out of contract at the end of the season. | SNS Group

"As soon as we finish this [media duties], I can get going with that sort of stuff,” said McInnes of contract discussions, with goalkeeper Craig Gordon also reaching the end of his current deal. “Lawrence I know better than Craig. They are both more than capable players who are proven. I just want to work with good players. These conversations will be had.”

On Shankland specifically, McInnes is keen to rekindle working with a player he managed at Aberdeen as a youngster between 2014 and 2017. While Shankland was unable to break into the first team, McInnes identified his goalscoring instinct and believes the 16-cap Scotland man has matured significantly since their time together at Pittodrie.

“We felt Lawrence was the kind of signing we should be making at Aberdeen,” explained McInnes. “He was a young player who’d scored goals in the lower leagues, and he had potential. He did brilliantly for the reserves.

"We won the league that year and Lawrence scored 30-odd goals. Him and wee Cammy Smith were outstanding, with good service from wingers. But it just never happened for him. I think he thought [Adam] Rooney was too far ahead of him at the time and it didn't really work out for him. Maybe a lack of belief, maybe a wee bit of lack of everything at that time.

“A goalscorer is a goalscorer and when he left Aberdeen, it never really quite worked out for him at St Mirren and Morton. It was only when he went to Ayr United under Ian McCall. He made him feel important. The penny dropped with Lawrence. It looked as if he was enjoying his football again. He looked leaner, more confident and scoring goals again.

Derek McInnes has worked with Lawrence Shankland in the past. | SNS Group

“The goalscorer in him has always been there. He thrives on service. If we've got an opportunity to keep him then we should do all we can to keep him, because he's Scottish, he gives you 20-odd goals a season. He could maybe get more than that if you give him the right service and get him closer to the goal.

“I do believe that working with Lawrence would be brilliant. We've got someone already there who can give us what we are looking for at the top end of the pitch. Ultimately it didn't work out for him at Aberdeen and there is no shame in that. Sometimes it takes a player a bit longer to find his way.

