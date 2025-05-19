Hearts confirm new manager: Derek McInnes contract, backroom staff, what club had to say

New Tynecastle boss joins from Kilmarnock as new era begins in Gorgie

Hearts have confirmed the appointment of Derek McInnes as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old’s arrival from Kilmarnock was confirmed on Monday afternoonand he is joined by his backroom team at Rugby Park in assistant Paul Sheerin and first-team coach Alan Archibald. They have agreed four-year deals at Tynecastle.

Hearts agreed compensation for McInnes and his team last week, with the former Aberdeen manager swiftly identified as the man to replace Neil Critchley, who was sacked last month after failing to reach the Premiership’s top six.

McInnes did not take charge of Kilmarnock’s last league match of the season on Sunday - ironically against Hearts - and ends a three-year association with the Ayrshire side.

A statement from Hearts on Monday afternoon read:” Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the appointment of Derek McInnes as the club’s new Head Coach.

“A hugely experienced manager, with a proven track record of competing at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, Derek will lead the Jambos into a new era after signing a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

“Joining Derek in Gorgie will be his first-team coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, with the trio making the move from Kilmarnock, subject to Scottish FA approval.

“After enjoying a stellar playing career both sides of the border, Derek’s managerial career took off in 2007 when he guided St Johnstone to the top flight, and he would go on to manage Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

“He transformed the fortunes of Aberdeen during an eight-year spell at Pittodrie. Never finishing outside of the top four in his seven full seasons, he led them to four consecutive second place finishes, reached four cup finals and lifted the Scottish League Cup.

‘New era’ at Hearts

“Derek took the Dons into Europe seven years-in-a-row, narrowly missing out on the group stages after being edged out by the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Burnley.

“At Kilmarnock, he won promotion back into the Premiership in his first season before steering them to fourth place in 2023/24. A European run followed, and although Killie lost out to Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen, they did eliminate Tromso, which was the Rugby Park side’s first European two-legged tie victory in 23 years.

“A PFA Scotland Manager of the Year winner, and two-time Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year, Derek, along with Paul and Alan, will take Hearts forward into an exciting new era.”