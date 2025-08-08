A key part of McInnes’ Tynecastle revolution, tenacious midfielder is in for long haul

Hearts’ summer agenda has been dominated by Jamestown Analytics-led recruitment and the future of captain Lawrence Shankland. But now that those issues have been largely resolved, there’s another piece of work to address: the contract of midfielder Cammy Devlin.

The Australian midfielder has been at Tynecastle since 2021, when he moved to the other side of the world from Newcastle Jets. He’s experienced a lot in the his four years at Tynecastle, from the highs of finishing third in the Premiership and European nights in Florence to managerial sackings and bottom-six finishes.

Now 27, Devlin is approaching the peak years of his career. A tenacious and energetic operator, he has long been a popular member of the Hearts squad. He is now in the final year of his current deal, but the good news for Hearts and the club’s supporters is that he is content to stay.

Cammy Devlin says he is content at Hearts. | SNS Group

Devlin has already become a key part of new head coach Derek McInnes’ team. He plays as a No 6 and is tasked with snapping at opponents, winning the ball back and leading the charge. He was many onlookers’ man of the match as Hearts started their 2025/26 league campaign with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at a raucous Tynecastle and was loudly clapped off the pitch at the end.

Unsurprisingly, his future came up as he performed media duties ahead of Sunday’s next assignment, an away clash at Dundee United. Devlin has always been an honest and engaging interviewee and this time was no different. He brought the aura of player very happy with life right now.

“I feel like everyone's bought in really well,” Devlin said of this new era at Hearts. “Everyone's been really good, been really at it this pre-season, which we needed because of last season wasn't successful at all. So we really want to change that. All the new boys that are coming and bought into what it means to play for Hearts really well. And yeah, long may it continue.”

Devlin on his own Hearts future

Hearts fans will want to know if he has been approached on his future. "Not with me,” was his response to direct contract talks. “The club spoke to my agent, but nothing's... I feel like there's been a massive focus with obviously Tony Bloom coming in with so many ins coming and obviously the transfer window is still open. So there's been a massive focus. We've had so many players coming to the club.

“I can't speak on behalf of the club, but that's probably been the club's focus. And I'm sure, like I say, that will take care of itself. If I perform well, then hopefully a positive outcome comes. But at the moment, I'm personally just focusing on playing, hopefully playing every week, playing well. And like I say, I'm sure that will take care of itself.”

Devlin is as assertive as a player can be when asked if he is hoping for a positive outcome on his new contract. "Of course,” he smiled. “Yeah, of course I am. I think everyone kind of knows my personality. I've been sitting in front of you guys for a few years now. You know that I enjoy being here. The city has really welcomed me. I feel like I've made a home in Edinburgh. I met my girlfriend over here and having her family, I've said before, has made everything feel a lot nicer. And yeah, of course I am, but like I say, that's not what I'm thinking of right now because I just want to play good football and then that will take care of itself.”

Cammy Devlin tackles Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over Aberdeen. | SNS Group

There’s quite a lot on the line for Devlin this year. He wants to become front and centre of Hearts’ revolution, while on the horizon is the World Cup with Australia. He went to Qatar in 2022 with the Socceroos but since then he has fallen away from the current international picture, not helped by injury and the Jambos’ form last season. The Sydney native has always been passionate about Australia, and he is desperate to add to his four caps and impress current boss Tony Popovic.

“Yeah, definitely,” continued Devlin on the magnitude of this upcoming campaign. “I feel like I was in a similar position this time last year in terms of coming off contract and then I signed that extension. So it's a weird one because you've got to perform, you've got to play well and obviously then you've got the extra carrot if there's a World Cup next year.

“And I haven't really been in the Socceroos [squad]. I obviously was injured for a little bit with my concussion and then wasn't selected for the last couple of camps. So that's why I'm always desperate to be involved in that. That's my biggest pride, playing for my country and something that I hold really close to heart. And I get to see my family a bit more often when I'm in the camps! So that's definitely something I want to strive towards.

“But like I say, if I don't work as hard as I can, then none of it's going to happen. So I just go out there every day, train as hard as I can and everything will take care of itself, hopefully.”

High praise from McInnes

Devlin was heartened by praise from McInnes after the pre-season victory over Sunderland, where the midfielder was part of an-all action, aggressive performance. "I'm absolutely delighted with him," McInnes said a couple of weeks ago. "He's been first class. Even from my first conversation with Cammy when I was on holiday. I've always been an admirer from a distance and now that I'm his manager, I'm really enjoying working with him. I think he gives you a bit of everything.”

Devlin blushes a little when he is reminded of those words. "Yeah, it was really nice,” he admitted. “My dad sent me that quote after the game. My dad was chuffed. But no, it is nice. I think as a footballer, you want your manager to like you because you might have more chances to play on the weekend, I think.

“But for me, just keep my head down, work as hard as I can. I feel like I've always prided myself on just working hard and hopefully then that gets me in the team. I feel like we had a positive result against Sunderland, so he said that. But if I then slack off and anyone slacks off, there's so many boys in this team that will just come and take your spot. So I feel like you can't rest.”

Hearts have made eight new signings - plus the conversion of Elton Kabangu’s loan into a permanent deal - and competition is fierce. Especially in midfield. New boys Oisin McEntee and Tomas Bent Magnusson add to already decent mix of Devlin, Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof and Blair Spittal. A drop in standards with lead to a dropping of players.

“We've got a massive squad and everyone's hungry to play,” said Devlin. “I know that if I was the one missing out, I'd be so desperate to just take my teammate's spot in a teammate way, you know what I mean? And that's the way it is. There's so much friendly competition and it's healthy, it's good. But you've just got to work as hard as you can.

