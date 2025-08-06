'Bring something different' - Hearts confirm ninth summer signing as Derek McInnes makes prediction
Derek McInnes has predicted that Hearts' ninth summer signing will be worth the wait following the belated arrival of Burkina Faso international Pierre Landry Kabore.
The 24-year-old landed in Edinburgh last month but has had to wait patiently for his Tynecastle career to begin due to a work permit delay which forced him to miss the Premier Sports Cup group stages and the 2-0 win over Aberdeen in Monday’s Premiership season opener.
Hearts announced on Wednesday that the signing of Kabore, who made his international debut earlier this year, had now been formalised with the forward joining from Estonian top flight side JK Narva Trans for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.
McInnes expressed delight over the capture of a player who has been a prolific goalscorer in the Baltics with 31 goals and 10 assists in 51 appearances for his former club since moving from SOL FC of the Ivory Coast in January 2024.
“It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done," the Hearts boss told the club website.
“His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas.
“He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus.
“Scotland will be a new culture for him so we’ll show patience in terms of getting him up to speed but he’s shown he can integrate quickly from his time Estonia and we’ll do everything we can to make Landry a success at Hearts.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.