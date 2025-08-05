Icelandic midfielder won race to play Aberdeen - now it’s all about titles

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cherry on Hearts’ cake on Monday night was being able to throw on a debutant at the end of a 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson was only confirmed as a Hearts player four hours before kick-off, a week after transfer negotiations with Valur had all but been concluded. Fortunately, the necessary paperwork was completed in time for him being a part of an important opening-day victory to start off a season that is already promising quite a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spare a thought for poor old Pierre Landry Kabore though, who has been in Edinburgh now over a fortnight - longer than Magnusson - but remained sidelined by paperwork delays. The winger from Burkina Faso will have to wait until this weekend at the earliest for his bow. Understandably, Magnusson was just grateful to be involved against the Dons.

Tomas Bent Magnusson comes on for his Hearts debut against Aberdeen. | SNS Group

"Monday morning, just when the offices were open,” Magnusson said of when his visa arrived. “I was pretty hopeful it would happen. Most of the guys have got their visa pretty quickly, except Kabore, so I was hopeful. It's a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Hearts have high hopes for Magnusson, who is an athletic, tall defensive midfielder. The 22-year-old adds further depth to head coach Derek McInnes’ options. He will compete with Cammy Devlin, Oisin McEntee, Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof for a place in that part of the team. It was notable that Devlin and McEntee were two of Hearts’ best performers.

Regardless, Magnusson isn’t here to fill the bench. “I'm just really happy that I made my debut,” he continued. “I can't wait to move on to the next game. The fans were crazy. I've never experienced like this before - but it's great. If it's like this in every game, I can't wait for the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a no-brainer to make Hearts transfer

Magnusson said that he had no hesitation to swap his homeland for Hearts. “It's a big club,” he said. “The Scottish Premiership is a big league as well. When I heard that they wanted me, I couldn't really hesitate about coming out.

“After the contact was made with Valur back home, I spoke to the gaffer and Graeme [Jones, sporting director] as well. They just told me what the plan was with the club and how they see everything moving forward.”

What can Hearts supporters expect from Magnusson? In his own words, “a guy who gives it his all, a ball-winner. I get up and down the field and just do what I'm asked to do”.

Magnusson and his teammates will head up the A90 to Tannadice in fine fettle ahead of their meeting with Dundee United. Expectation levels have soared amongst the Hearts faithful on the back of promising performances under McInnes and the fresh investment from Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who has made it crystal clear that he expects the Jambos to be challenging for the Premiership title sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad