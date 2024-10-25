Hibs vs Hearts: Who has won most Edinburgh derbies, latest odds on Hibs vs Hearts, full head-to-head record
Few could have predicted that the first Edinburgh derby of the 24/25 Scottish Premiership would be a bottom-of-the-table ‘six pointer’.
We may just be three months into the campaign, but Hibs vs Hearts is promising to even more pulsating than usual, as one of Scotland’s biggest rivalries offers both sides an opportunity to pull away from the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table that they both currently prop up.
It will be Hearts that enter the game with more confidence though. The Gorgie side endured a truly disastrous start to the campaign, failing to pick up a win in any of their first eight league games, but look resurgent under new head coach Neil Critchley.
The English boss guided them to a dominant 4-0 win over St Mirren last weekend, and made it back-to-back wins the following Thursday by downing Omonoia in the Conference League with a comfortable 2-0 win.
As for the hosts, three consecutive defeats have resulted in them falling to the bottom of the table, and belief is proving hard to come by after they somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by conceding two injury-time goals in a 3-2 defeat to Dundee United last week. Can a derby victory resurrect the Hibees campaign?
Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Sunday’s Edinburgh derby:
When did Hibs last beat Hearts?
Hibs home record over their city rivals at Easter Road has been fairly poor over the last few years, with the Hibees winning just two of the last two Edinburgh derbies on home soil. Hearts have tasted victory on five occasions in the same time period.
You don’t have to go too far back to find Hibs last win over Hearts at Easter Road though, with their last derby win coming on 15 April 2023. Kevin Nisbet's second half-strike was the only goal of the game as the home side halted a nine-game winless run in the iconic fixture for the hosts.
Hibs have won just one of the last 14 games between the sides.
Hibs v Hearts last five games at Easter Road
27 December 2023: Hibs 0-1 Hearts
15 April 2023: Hibs 1-0 Hearts
22 January 2023: Hibs 0-3 Hearts
7 August 2022: Hibs 1-1 Hearts
1 February 2022: Hibs 0-0 Hearts
Hibs v Hearts latest odds
How do the bookies view the game going on Sunday? A draw is most likely outcome, according to the bookies. A draw is priced at 12/5.
Interestingly, it Hearts enter the game as narrow underdogs despite their recent resurgence, and are priced at 19/10 win the game. Fancy a Hibs win? The Leith outfit are slight favourites to do so, with odds of 13/10 to emerge victorious at Easter Road.
All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time.
Who has won the most Edinburgh derbies, Hibs v Hearts full record
As it stands, it is Hearts that have the more dominant record in the Edinburgh derby. The Gorgie outfit have won 149 times in the derby. As for Hibs, they trail behind on 87 victories. The sides have faced each other 338 times across Scottish three main domestic competitions.
