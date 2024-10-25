Here is the full Hibs v Hearts head-to-head record - including which Edinburgh outfit has won the most derby games.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few could have predicted that the first Edinburgh derby of the 24/25 Scottish Premiership would be a bottom-of-the-table ‘six pointer’.

We may just be three months into the campaign, but Hibs vs Hearts is promising to even more pulsating than usual, as one of Scotland’s biggest rivalries offers both sides an opportunity to pull away from the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table that they both currently prop up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Hearts that enter the game with more confidence though. The Gorgie side endured a truly disastrous start to the campaign, failing to pick up a win in any of their first eight league games, but look resurgent under new head coach Neil Critchley.

The English boss guided them to a dominant 4-0 win over St Mirren last weekend, and made it back-to-back wins the following Thursday by downing Omonoia in the Conference League with a comfortable 2-0 win.

As for the hosts, three consecutive defeats have resulted in them falling to the bottom of the table, and belief is proving hard to come by after they somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory by conceding two injury-time goals in a 3-2 defeat to Dundee United last week. Can a derby victory resurrect the Hibees campaign?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this Sunday’s Edinburgh derby:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence Shankland has scored in the last two Edinburgh derbies for Hearts. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When did Hibs last beat Hearts?

Hibs home record over their city rivals at Easter Road has been fairly poor over the last few years, with the Hibees winning just two of the last two Edinburgh derbies on home soil. Hearts have tasted victory on five occasions in the same time period.

You don’t have to go too far back to find Hibs last win over Hearts at Easter Road though, with their last derby win coming on 15 April 2023. Kevin Nisbet's second half-strike was the only goal of the game as the home side halted a nine-game winless run in the iconic fixture for the hosts.

Hibs have won just one of the last 14 games between the sides.

Hibs v Hearts last five games at Easter Road

27 December 2023: Hibs 0-1 Hearts

15 April 2023: Hibs 1-0 Hearts

22 January 2023: Hibs 0-3 Hearts

7 August 2022: Hibs 1-1 Hearts

1 February 2022: Hibs 0-0 Hearts

Kevin Nisbet was on target the last time Hibs tasted victory against Hearts at Easter Road. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hibs v Hearts latest odds

How do the bookies view the game going on Sunday? A draw is most likely outcome, according to the bookies. A draw is priced at 12/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, it Hearts enter the game as narrow underdogs despite their recent resurgence, and are priced at 19/10 win the game. Fancy a Hibs win? The Leith outfit are slight favourites to do so, with odds of 13/10 to emerge victorious at Easter Road.

All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Who has won the most Edinburgh derbies, Hibs v Hearts full record