We are just eight games into the 24/25 campaign and the Scottish Premiership is already proving to be a real a rollercoaster, with both Celtic and Aberdeen are neck and neck at the top of the league, while Rangers struggle continues as they languishes in third.

There’s been two managers dismissed already, with both St Johnstone and Hearts opting for a change at the top. Hibs’ change of direction in the summer has so far not improved fortunes, with David Gray’s Easter Road side rock bottom of the league having won just one of their opening eight games.

It has been a bright start from newly promoted Dundee United, who sit in fourth after just one defeat, while Motherwell have also enjoyed an impressive start and occupy fifth position.

When it comes to each team’s start to the season, it is quite clear that the ability - or inability - to limit their opposition chances play a vital role in the league table’s current look. But how does each side compare to their rivals across the Scottish Premiership when it comes to xG conceded?

Using popular statistics website, FotMob,we rank each team on goals conceded vs expected goals (xG) conceded to see which defences are performing best so far this season.

1 . St Mirren - 18 goals conceded against 13xG. As it stands, the Paisley outfit are conceding far more goals than they should be. They've saw 18 goals against them against an xG of just 13.2.

2 . St Johnstone - 19 goals conceded from an xG of 13.5 New head coach Simo Valakari will be tasked will tightening up the Perthshire side's defence in the weeks and months to come. They've conceded more than any other team.

3 . Kilmarnock - 17 goals conceded from an xG of 12.9 Killie have racked up two wins on the bounce and pulled themselves away from the bottom of the table. However, they'll never to improve on their goal conceded if that form is to continue.

4 . Hearts - 15 goals conceded from an xG of 15. They're 4-0 win over St Mirren last week was not only their first win of the league season, but their first clean sheet since the opening day against Rangers. New head coach Neil Critchley will hope he can continue to build up clean sheets as the season progresses.