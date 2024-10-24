We are just eight games into the 24/25 campaign and the Scottish Premiership is already proving to be a real a rollercoaster, with both Celtic and Aberdeen are neck and neck at the top of the league, while Rangers struggle continues as they languishes in third.
There’s been two managers dismissed already, with both St Johnstone and Hearts opting for a change at the top. Hibs’ change of direction in the summer has so far not improved fortunes, with David Gray’s Easter Road side rock bottom of the league having won just one of their opening eight games.
It has been a bright start from newly promoted Dundee United, who sit in fourth after just one defeat, while Motherwell have also enjoyed an impressive start and occupy fifth position.
When it comes to each team’s start to the season, it is quite clear that the ability - or inability - to limit their opposition chances play a vital role in the league table’s current look. But how does each side compare to their rivals across the Scottish Premiership when it comes to xG conceded?
Using popular statistics website, FotMob,we rank each team on goals conceded vs expected goals (xG) conceded to see which defences are performing best so far this season.